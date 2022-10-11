ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Ink Crew NY’ Exclusive: Ceasar Gets Kicked To The Curb On Camera In Season 10 Supertrailer!

By thatsmybiz
 3 days ago

Tell a friend to tell a friend… they’re baaaaack! Last week VH1 announced that its hit franchise Black Ink Crew New York is set to return for its landmark 10th season on Tuesday, October 18 at 8PM ET/PT.

Source: Courtesy VH1 / VH1

‘Black Ink Crew NY’ Returns For Season 10 Without Ceaser

For the past nine seasons, the Black Ink Crew New York squad has weathered many storms . As the group enters this new season ready to celebrate their wins and leave their losses behind, they will end up facing a reckoning that they never saw coming. You guys know what we’re talking about. After the controversy over Ceasar’s alleged animal abuse, the network has ended their relationship with him. Now the rest of the crew must learn how to adjust to a post-Ceaser world.

Black Ink Crew New York cast this season: .

Source: Courtesy VH1 / VH1

‘Black Ink Crew NY’ Star Puma Struggles To Balance Work And Family

As Puma enters his 40s, he navigates splitting his time as a successful entrepreneur, and being a husband to his wife, Quani, and father to his two children. He might be unsure of what his 40s have to offer him but he is determined to let loose and take the reins on this new decade of life.

Source: Courtesy VH1 / VH1

This season Young Bae reconnects with herself as a mother, woman and artist. While taking on the new task of becoming a mentor at the shop, she continues to evolve into the woman she longs to become.

Source: Courtesy VH1 / VH1

Since heavily investing in his music and acting career, Ted begins to focus on his life outside of Black Ink and starts to unapologetically put himself and his own needs first, as he reconnects with family he has not seen in years.

Source: Courtesy VH1 / VH1

After battling a federal court case and working to prove herself last season, Tatti decides to take a step down. She opts to take an apprentice position, hoping that it will help level up her art skills.

Source: Courtesy VH1 / VH1

Newly single, Alex is feeling reborn. He is no longer letting anyone nor anything hold him back on his life journey. This all ammounts to Alex embracing the sex symbol status that his fans have crowned him with.

Source: Courtesy VH1 / VH1

Self-proclaimed “Black Ink” royalty, Spyder is back better than ever! After dealing with an extreme health scare last year, he is refocused back on health, wealth, and legacy for himself and his family.

Join the conversation using #BlackInkCrew and follow the official Black Ink Crew accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Catch-up on the previous seasons of Black Ink Crew New York on its respective show page along with the VH1 app.

