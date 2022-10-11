Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report.

According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, Law said. No criminal charges have been announced.

