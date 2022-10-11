ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VewWN_0iV2aOPT00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report.

According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, Law said. No criminal charges have been announced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Man shot, killed near Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North. North Precinct […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

13-year-old murder victim being remembered in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and schoolteachers paid tribute Friday to Kei’lan Allen, who was an 8th-grade student at Westlawn Middle School. The school released balloons to remember the 13-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago. Allen’s grandmother Georgia Black says she wants everyone to remember her precious grandson who died too soon. “When […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead

An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Man shot by Homewood Police responding to ‘suspicious person’ call

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an interaction with Homewood police early Saturday morning. According to the Homewood Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Parkside Circle around 2:51 a.m. on the report of a “suspicious person” in the area. Upon arrival, […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

2 Birmingham suspects charged in August murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old and 20-year-old are charged in connection with an August homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Joshua Jermaine Burns and Jayveon Khiry Fleming are charged with capital murder in Cedric Mahaffey’s death on Aug. 20. Mahaffey was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest. Police said after Mahaffey’s killing Burns and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Birmingham School#Carpool#Violent Crime#Arrington Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Search underway for missing woman in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing woman who has not been seen since Saturday. Danae Randall, 22, was last seen in the 900 block of Division Street. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 135 pounds. If you have any information on […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Man shot after attempted car robbery in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday. According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for missing 39-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man who went missing last week. Randy Scott was last seen on Oct. 1, according to the department. Scott’s family reported he was traveling to Tennessee for a job, but has not been heard from in days and the family can’t reach […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFF

Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Courtney Mays. Mays was shot and killed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 1600 Block of 25th Avenue North. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roderick Jimelle...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

I-59 N shutdown; traffic being diverted off Roebuck Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash is blocking all lanes on I-59 NB past 4th Ave S exit this morning. Police are re-routing traffic at the Roebuck Exit. Please use caution when in this area. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Birmingham Residents Call Felicia Mearon Before They Call The Police

(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) For the past 30 years, Felicia Mearon has worked in each of the city’s four precincts as a crime prevention officer (CPO) for the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), a position that has enabled her to connect and communicate with residents on all socioeconomic levels and a broad range of racial and religious backgrounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy