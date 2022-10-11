ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

No verdict yet in Jones civil case

By Dave Mager
 3 days ago

Plowing through a pile of verdict forms and an hour’s worth of instructions from a judge, six jurors are still trying to determine how much money conspiracy theorist Alex Jones owes plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit against him.

There was no verdict by the end of the court day Tuesday. It was the second full day of deliberations, which started last Thursday afternoon.

At the jury's request, Wednesday's hearing will begin with a replay of last month's testimony by Bill Sherlach, the husband of Mary Sherlach, the school psychologist killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The family was targeted by conspiracy theories it traces to Jones.

Families of Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the scene sued Jones, saying his sensational lies about the attack—led by his absurd claim that the shooting never happened—were repeated hundreds of millions of times on the internet, leading Jones followers to menace the grieving families with harassing messages, stalking, rape threats and death threats.

Last year, Judge Barbara Bellis issued a default ruling against Jones, after the defendant’s legal team failed to present documents required during discovery. The ruling found that Jones is liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and violations of Connecticut's unfair labor practice law.

The jury is determining compensatory damages. If the jury says that punitive damages are also due, the judge will impose them.

In a similar case in Texas, a jury awarded almost $50 million to the parents of Sandy Hook victim Noah Pozner. Jones has yet to pay and his company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy. A financial expert who testified in the Texas case explained that Jones could be worth up to $270 million.

While he claims to now accept that the Sandy Hook shooting happened, Jones has used his programming and press appearances on the Waterbury Superior Court steps to rail against the proceedings and the judge. Jones is not expected to be in town to hear the verdict directly, whenever it comes down.

Newtown man faces DUI charges

State Police said when they approached Christopher McDonough’s vehicle, the 30-year old Newtown resident appeared to be sleeping. He’s ben charged with DUI and other offenses. He appears in Waterbury superior court on the 18th.
