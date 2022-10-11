7,000 pieces of glass art on display at Morton Arboretum’s ‘Glass Pumpkin Patch’

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A one-of-a-kind pumpkin patch returns to the western suburbs Wednesday.

It’s the 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch, and this year it’s featuring over 7,000 pieces of glass art at the Morton Arboretum .

"These are all hand blown, individual pieces, so you're not going to find anything like this anywhere else," said Morton Arboretum Director of Public Relations Tari Marshall.

For the first few days, the pumpkins will be display-only, but Marshall said they’ll go on sale starting at 1 p.m. Friday The sale will end Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Morton Arboretum will open its doors for the event at 10 a.m. each day. Marshall recommended arriving early for the best selection.

In addition to the exhibit, visitors can also view glass blowing demonstrations and check out a Halloween tent with spook-tacular home and garden decor.

Glass blowing demonstrations will run from noon to 5 p.m. through Friday but will run all day on both Saturday and Sunday.

The pumpkin patch is included with admission to the arboretum, though timed-entry tickets need to be purchased online in advance.

