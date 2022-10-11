ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

7,000 pieces of glass art on display at Morton Arboretum’s ‘Glass Pumpkin Patch’

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNnnw_0iV2aHEO00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A one-of-a-kind pumpkin patch returns to the western suburbs Wednesday.

It’s the 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch, and this year it’s featuring over 7,000 pieces of glass art at the Morton Arboretum .

"These are all hand blown, individual pieces, so you're not going to find anything like this anywhere else," said Morton Arboretum Director of Public Relations Tari Marshall.

For the first few days, the pumpkins will be display-only, but Marshall said they’ll go on sale starting at 1 p.m. Friday The sale will end Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Morton Arboretum will open its doors for the event at 10 a.m. each day. Marshall recommended arriving early for the best selection.

In addition to the exhibit, visitors can also view glass blowing demonstrations and check out a Halloween tent with spook-tacular home and garden decor.

Glass blowing demonstrations will run from noon to 5 p.m. through Friday but will run all day on both Saturday and Sunday.

The pumpkin patch is included with admission to the arboretum, though timed-entry tickets need to be purchased online in advance.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

Upcoming Fall Festivals

There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
FESTIVAL
Motherly

7 Diwali children’s books that celebrate the ‘Festival of Lights’

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. Diwali children's books are a wonderful way to learn about or observe a holiday that is recognized by millions of people all around the world. Diwali is a Hindu festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It's also called the "Festival of Lights" because part of the celebrations include lighting candles and clay lamps all over the house, symbolizing the light within. The festivities are spread out over several days filled with family, food and joy. This year, it's from October 23 - October 27.
CELEBRATIONS
stpetecatalyst.com

Rocktoberfest coming to Williams Park

October 13, 2022 - Rocktoberfest, a three-day food and cultural event from Paragon Festivals and Big Storm Brewing, will take over Williams Park Park Oct. 28-30. Along with German food for sale, and a marketplace featuring artisans and vendors, area bands will perform. Tickets for the pet-friendly festival are $5 Friday, $7 Saturday and $5 Sunday. Details and tickets can be found here.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Art#Suburbs#Pumpkin Patch#Morton Arboretum#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
guidetogreatergainesville.com

‘Tis the Season for Tablescapes

A table set and decorated is the heart of any holiday dinner. A holiday gathering is not complete without a decorative tablescape. After all, this is where friends and family come to gather, share a meal and create memories. “In a society where we are often too busy to sit...
LIFESTYLE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy