Disturbing incidents at suburban school believed to be pranks: police

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Police say two recent security incidents at Lake Forest High School appear to be nothing more than student pranks with no danger to students or staff.

Last Thursday, a bullet was found in the school library, Lake Forest Deputy Police Chief Rob Copeland said.

And then on, someone drew graffiti in a school bathroom that included a racist symbol and a threat of an attack at the school by a shooter.

Copeland says investigators determined students were responsible for both incidents, which are not related.

“We don’t believe that there was a credible threat,” he said.

The school will determine appropriate punishments for the students involved, Copeland said, while police continue their investigation to determine if there will be any criminal charges.

