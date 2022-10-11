ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In unaired portions of Tucker Carlson interview, Ye made antisemitic remarks, spoke of ‘fake children’ infiltrating his home

By Julia Shapero
 3 days ago

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made several antisemitic remarks and spoke of “fake children” infiltrating his home in unaired portions of his recent interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Ye — who was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts in the last few days over antisemitic comments — advanced several antisemitic conspiracy theories in the unaired portion of the interview obtained by Motherboard .

“Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenics, with the KKK to control the Jew population,” Ye told Carlson. “When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a known supporter of the eugenics movement, and Planned Parenthood has previously denounced Sanger for her belief in the theory.

However, Ye’s claims about “the Jew population” appear to reference the antisemitic Radical Hebrew Israelite ideology, which claims that Jews are “impostors and thieves” who have stolen the identity and birthright of the “true Israelites,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Ye also appeared to reference the antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people control financial institutions when discussing the winter holidays celebrated at his children’s school.

“My kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa,” Ye said. “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

Following an aired comment that he would be the “first Latino president,” Ye also told Carlson, “I just, I trust Latinos when I, you know, when I work with them. I trust them more than, I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.”

Instagram removed a post from Ye last week and restricted his account after he suggested that rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is controlled by Jewish people. Twitter suspended Ye soon after, when he said he was “going death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Beyond the antisemitic remarks, Ye also told Carlson in the unaired segment that “fake children” — professional actors, he clarified — had been placed in his house “to sexualize” his children, Motherboard reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

