Driver of Corvette killed in crash with box truck in Northern Macomb County

RAY TWP. (WWJ) – A man is dead after a crash in Northern Macomb County Monday afternoon.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old Macomb Township man driving a Chevy Corvette crashed into a box truck near 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads around 1:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

Officials did not say whether the driver of the box truck was injured.

Authorities say the roads in the area will remain closed while investigators try to piece together exactly what happened.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will release more details when they become available.

