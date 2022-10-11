ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver of Corvette killed in crash with box truck in Northern Macomb County

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

RAY TWP. (WWJ) – A man is dead after a crash in Northern Macomb County Monday afternoon.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old Macomb Township man driving a Chevy Corvette crashed into a box truck near 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads around 1:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

Officials did not say whether the driver of the box truck was injured.

Authorities say the roads in the area will remain closed while investigators try to piece together exactly what happened.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will release more details when they become available.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest details.

Comments / 8

Billy Wyatt
3d ago

The corvette passed the box truck lost control hit a telephone pole, got ripped into two, then the transformers on top of that pole fell through the box trucks cab. It’s unfortunate that the driver of the corvette doesn’t have to face the music for ruining 2 families lives. Not including his It’s pretty clear

Reply
7
default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

It was bound to happen. There are lots of driver who routinely blast up and down Romeo Plank from 25 mile to 26. I live there I know. Macomb county sheriff could write tickets all day long if they had cars available and there was enough determination on behalf of Sheriff Department leadership

Reply
3
Charlie Jay
3d ago

Looking at the car it's clear what happened. Excessive speed. I drive the speed limit and get cut off and flipped off like I'm doing something wrong. Drive fast die fast, sad because it's preventable.

Reply
3
