Modern Star Wars Projects Have a Flashback Problem
Flashbacks are a common storytelling device, and their use in movies dates back to dawn of cinema. In live-action Star Wars, though, flashbacks are a novel innovation, one that never graced the screen until 2015's Episode VII: The Force Awakens ushered in the modern, Disney-led era of the franchise. Back when George Lucas had control over Star Wars, the films relied more heavily on dialogue and wistful exchanges to explain past moments in the characters' lives and the universe's timeline. In modern Star Wars, however, the Disney+ series and theatrical movies simply show the past without hesitation, endorsing the typical, age-old cinematic trick. While these visual flashbacks are often well-done, they somehow feel less imaginative or special than the word-of-mouth reflections from the original and prequel trilogies. Paradoxically, by breaking the first rule of storytelling, and "telling rather than showing," George Lucas' Star Wars managed to weave a more compelling, vast narrative.
‘The Rings of Power’: Sauron Actor Teases Season 2 Character Arc
Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerAmazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has closed out its first season. The big-budget series answered the lingering question on the lips of many fans: Who is Sauron? The answer to that question was as emphatic as ever with the big reveal showing that Charlie Vickers’ Halbrand was indeed the Dark Lord in disguise and in a “repentance stage.” In the aftermath of the season finale, Alloyed, Vickers spoke to ScreenRant about what future seasons hold for the chief villain of the series.
Does Laurie Strode Die in 'Halloween Ends'?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. The original so-called “final girl,” who has been put through one horrifying scenario after another for several decades of various films across multiple timelines, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode has now arrived at what may be her last on-screen fight in Halloween Ends. She has faced down the terrifying Michael Myers many times before, though never quite like this. The biggest question facing this concluding chapter is whether she will be able to survive or, as she has once before, perish at the hands of The Boogeyman. If you hadn’t already figured this out, this piece is going to spoil all of what happens to Laurie in this newest film. You can either go check it out for yourself then come back or prepare for us to dig into everything.
Edgar Wright Talks Filmmaking, His New BBC Maestro Course, and How There is No Right Way to Make a Movie
If you’re a fan of Edgar Wright and wish he could teach you how he makes movies—or if you’re an aspiring filmmaker who wants to learn from a great filmmaker—then I have great news, now you can! Because Wright and the BBC have teamed up for a new BBC Maestro course where he will teach you his approach to making movies. Over twenty-seven lessons, Wright talks about all aspects of the creative process including writing, directing, casting, location scouting, collaborating, funding, production, editing, sound design, distribution and more.
How to Watch 'Shantaram' Starring Charlie Hunnam
Life on the run is one heart-racing adventure in Shantaram, the latest drama thriller series starring none other than Charlie Hunnam. Joining Hunnam on his quest for redemption is a roster of talented actors, namely Fayssal Bazzi, Antonia Desplat, Rachel Kamath, Vincent Perez, Sujaya Dasgupta, Elektra Kilbey, Matthew Joseph, Shubham Saraf, Alyy Khan, and Gabrielle Scharnitzky.
'The Rings of Power' and 9 More Epic Soundtracks by Bear McCreary
With a career spanning almost twenty years, multi-award-winning musician and composer Bear McCreary has left his musical mark not only in television, but across films and video games as well. At only five years old, it was upon a pivotal viewing of Back to the Future that McCreary discovered his passion for film and television music.
22 Things to Know About Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Including Where to Find Some Easter Eggs
Collider was recently given the opportunity to participate, along with a variety of other media outlets, in a behind-the-scenes look at Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which is a stop-motion animation reinvention of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the little wooden marionette, magically brought to life. The film will still follow the well-known tale of the grieving woodcarver named Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley), who forms a bond with the mischievous boy made of wood called Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann), only now it’s being told with the heart and through the world view of Guillermo del Toro.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
10 Best Horror Movies of the '70s, According to IMDb
The 1970s were a great decade for movies in general and horror in particular. Gritty, low-budget horrors like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Last House on the Left arrived with great impact, spawning legions of sequels and imitators. Future icons including Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, and Ridley Scott made their first forays into the genre, with thrilling results. Not to mention, foreign language horrors (especially Italian giallo) continued to gain popularity in the UK and North America.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
‘Black Adam’ BTS Image Reveals the Return of Another ‘Peacemaker’ Character
With less than a week before the release of Black Adam, a behind-the-scenes picture reveals Dwayne Johnson's DC antihero movie is bringing yet another Peacemaker character back. As revealed by the Home of the DCEU Twitter account, Jennifer Holland is returning as Emilia Harcourt, one of the agents who worked under Viola Davis' Amanda Waller in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.
'Halloween Ends' Director David Gordon Green on Michael’s Fate and the Future of the Franchise
David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy has officially ended — or has it? With the movie now available to watch in theaters or on Peacock, I got the chance to ask Green some of my biggest, burning questions about the movie. Halloween Ends begins four years after the events...
In Praise of 'Chainsaw Man's Opening
If you looked outside your window today, you may have noticed the sun shining a little brighter than usual. You might have noticed that the people that have passed you by are acting a little more cheerful as well, giving you and your outlook on the world in a more positive light. This isn’t due to some sudden change in the autumn-time, or even from a sudden increase in the marketing budget for Smile. Dear reader, it is Chainsaw Man week, the long-awaited time of year when the anime adaptation of the highly-regarded Manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto slices its way into our television sets, and the world is simply doing a little better because of it. The premiere episode of the show’s 12-part first season has unsurprisingly been met with a ton of praise, and given the stacked talent that’s involved via Studio MAPPA, that doesn’t come as much of a shock. But with every initial impression of the start of an anime comes with the impression of its opening, and without giving much away, the intro to Chainsaw Man is a perfect encapsulation of what the show is, what it isn’t, and why Fujimoto-san’s bloody world of love and chainsaws is worth giving your attention.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Who Voiced That Insane Finale Cameo?
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale has Jennifer Walters descending into chaos and losing (almost) everything, and wondering what the hell is going on. In a meta, universe- bending moment, she goes to find Kevin, which many assumed would be Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Instead, it is the Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, or K.E.V.I.N., that Jennifer encounters. The question is: Did Feige voice K.E.V.I.N.?
'Super Mario Bros. Movie': 10 Mostly Forgotten Mario Appearances In TV & Movies
The Illumination Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer’s release has shown that Mario is more significant than ever. The plumber - and savior of the mushroom kingdom - has held the title of the most iconic character in video game history for many years. However, it is somewhat surprising that Mario’s presence in other media, especially movies and TV, is limited.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 8 Recap: What Will You Choose to Be?
“You choose by what you do,” Nori (Markella Kavenagh) insists to the Stranger in a moment of crisis. In the Season 1 finale of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, what we choose to be — and what we cannot choose — leads to friendships sundered and solidified, powers forged and felled, and long-simmering secrets revealed. Can we choose who we are, no matter our past, or are there deeds that must mark us forever?
'House of the Dragon' Gives Alicent Depth That the Book Never Did
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.Since the start of House of the Dragon, every character has been expanding from the source material the show is based upon. The series gave each character's motivations that were hinted at or simply non-existent in George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel.
Were the Rebels Always Destined For Death and Betrayal in 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.As we follow our group of rebels on Aldhani, we find them ready to pull off the heist and everyone's a little on edge. The group has been preparing for its incursion for a while, but were they ever truly completely galvanized and ready to battle long odds? A closer look at Andor Episode 6, "The Eye," reveals a few things that probably could have been tweaked in order to pull off a clean heist and avoid some of the pitfalls they encountered at the Imperial garrison. What was it that ultimately resulted in a Pyrrhic rebel victory that got them off-world with the payroll, but lost a good deal more in the process?
What Are the Three Rings That Celebrimbor Made in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Rings of Power.They are here at last. "Alloyed," the first season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, finally gave us some actual Rings of Power. In a superbly done sequence, the three Elven Rings are forged by Elvensmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) with the meddling help of Sauron himself, disguised as Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). From now on, they will likely become an integral part of the show's story. To be a Ringbearer is to be alone, as Cate Blanchett's Galadriel says in The Fellowship of the Ring, and soon the Elves will discover this in the hardest of ways.
Best Hulks Ranked, From Lou Ferrigno to She-Hulk
“You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.” Meh, maybe not. But then again, maybe so. It really depends on which onscreen version of the Hulk you're talking about. Is it the crudely animated Hulk from 1966's The Marvel Super Heroes show, or Mark Ruffalo's MCU Hulk? For a character whose modus operandi is relatively simplistic - brainy scientist turns into beast that smashes stuff - the Hulk is a difficult character to pull off onscreen. Between the two halves there is a wellspring of sorrow, loneliness, resignation, rage, brevity and more. The lackluster portrayals pick and choose which elements to apply, where the best portrayals are able to incorporate all of them. Live-action or animated, these portrayals range from moldy green to “Incredible”, and all points in between. Let’s look at who will take the Banner, shall we?
