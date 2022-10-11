If you looked outside your window today, you may have noticed the sun shining a little brighter than usual. You might have noticed that the people that have passed you by are acting a little more cheerful as well, giving you and your outlook on the world in a more positive light. This isn’t due to some sudden change in the autumn-time, or even from a sudden increase in the marketing budget for Smile. Dear reader, it is Chainsaw Man week, the long-awaited time of year when the anime adaptation of the highly-regarded Manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto slices its way into our television sets, and the world is simply doing a little better because of it. The premiere episode of the show’s 12-part first season has unsurprisingly been met with a ton of praise, and given the stacked talent that’s involved via Studio MAPPA, that doesn’t come as much of a shock. But with every initial impression of the start of an anime comes with the impression of its opening, and without giving much away, the intro to Chainsaw Man is a perfect encapsulation of what the show is, what it isn’t, and why Fujimoto-san’s bloody world of love and chainsaws is worth giving your attention.

