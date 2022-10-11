Send us your questions for Oct. 23 Congressional Forum

Our Congressional Forum with Congressman Salud Carbajal and challenger Brad Allen is coming up on Sunday, Oct. 23. We want to hear from you!

Send us your questions for the candidates and some of them will be used during our live forum. To submit your ideas and questions, click here .

You can watch our Congressional Forum on News Channel 3 on October 23 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

