WHSV
RHSPCA and local business holds events to help clear the shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is once again at capacity, so they have teamed up with local businesses to host events and connect families to their perfect pet. RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said by midday Friday, the shelter had already taken in 16 animals. Last month, they...
WHSV
Open Doors in need of transportation for temporary shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg will reopen for its thermal season on November 7. With the shelter operating on a rotating model, switching between host churches it needs some help to get its guests there. “We’ve been working on the commitment that there...
WHSV
Make-A-Wish volunteers needed in Harrisonburg area
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, there are 30 children battling critical illnesses in the Shenandoah Valley who are waiting for their wishes to be granted. The organization says volunteers in the Harrisonburg area can help make that happen. Right now, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has 16 wish...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
WHSV
HPD hosts 20th SWAT Competition
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The best training is hands-on experience. SWAT Teams from around the commonwealth came to the Valley to compete in the 20th SWAT Competition. Not only is it a time to hone response skills, but it’s also a time to see how each SWAT Team compares.
cbs19news
Adoption special on large adult dogs all this week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week, the large adult dogs can be adopted for free at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. According to a release, the CASPCA is waiving adoption fees for all dogs that are more than a year old and weigh more than 40 pounds through Oct. 16.
WHSV
Harrisonburg PD to host SWAT Competition Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department will host the 20th annual SWAT Competition on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will include 16 teams from across Virginia, including many from the Shenandoah Valley. The conference is primarily a training opportunity designed to challenge SWAT officers to excel in a...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Harrisonburg vs. Broadway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Broadway square off in week eight.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors
The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in...
WHSV
Out of Darkness Walk set for Saturday; memorial for those lost to suicide
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Greater Shenandoah Valley/Charlottesville Out of Darkness Community Walk is set for Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park. The walk is meant to bring awareness to mental health, honor those lost to suicide and raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The fundraising goal for this year’s walk is $60,000.
WHSV
Rockingham County Landfill partners with Weyers Cave flower farm for composting project
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaves can clutter up your yard doing the fall season, but before you take those bags to the landfill, a local business wants to take them off your hands to help their products grow. “I grew up on a poultry farm and Jess grew up...
WHSV
Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
WHSV
ShenGo Bus System celebrates 1 year of service
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s first-ever public transportation system celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday. The ShenGo bus system launched last year and so far it’s been a smashing success. The bus system was started through a grant that runs through June of 2023. In its first...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
WHSV
Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
WHSV
Crozet Elementary holds Bike & Walk to School Day to help build community
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Crozet Elementary School are walking and biking to school. Crozet Elementary School says it was excited to bring back its Bike & Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 12. “They were out of bed before their alarms went off this morning,” PTO President...
WSLS
Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash
COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
WHSV
Interstate 81′s role in illicit drug transportation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Drug enforcement officials seized 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills from an apartment in the Bronx, authorities said. The interstate system plays a significant role in the transportation of drugs, according to the Criminal Justice Planner for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, Frank Sottaceti. “Much like I-95 along the...
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
