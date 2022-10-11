ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Free NFTs If You Chug A Beer, Thanks To This Actor

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRQQ2_0iV2YKIx00

A Hollywood actor is jumping into the world of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens. And, he has a unique way to get people free NFTs.

What Happened: Actor Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood, has starred in movies such as “Pacific Rim,” “Suicide Squad” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

The actor had now turned to the world of NFTs with a partnership with Pastel Network.

Eastwood said in an interview with Decrypt that he was hesitant to jump into the world of crypto due to many scams in the sector.

“I’ve been so weary,” Eastwood told Decrypt. “Just seeing a lot of pump-and-dump scams and not really wanting to put my feet in the water until I sort of understood it.”

Why It’s Important: Eastwood will launch his own Ethereum ETH/USD NFTs using the SmartMint tool from Pastel. Three monthly NFT drops will happen from Eastwood and Pastel in October, November and December.

The first drop in October will be themed on pop culture with Eastwood featured in portraits of characters such as Wolverine, The Flash and Rambo.

Owning an NFT in the first collection will unlock benefits such as signed memorabilia from Eastwood and tickets to movie premieres.

The second drop will feature stills from an Eastwood movie and provide access to stills and memorabilia from other movies.

Eastwood’s third drop will be the most unique with a “chug-to-earn” element. Those who wish to get a piece from the third NFT collection will have to complete the “Eastwood Challenge” on social media. The challenge will include a video of shotgunning a beer and describing a favorite charity without burping.

If the challenge is completed, Pastel will donate to the charity and the NFTs will be unlocked.

Eastwood is co-owner of MadeHere, an all-American beer company based in Colorado.

Eastwood sees NFTs helping the film industry.

“It shifts power back to the artist,” Eastwood said. “That’s the ultimate for an artist, you know, to have control and have it tailored by the people and the market.”

Eastwood also said NFTs could help transform other markets such as real estate and medical records.

Photo:

via Shutterstock

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Warns Of 'Guaranteed Escalation To The Third World War' If Ukraine Joins NATO

Vladimir Putin's mouthpiece said Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could result in World War III. What Happened: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, on Thursday told the state TASS news agency in an interview.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Benzinga

Facebook Users Lose Followers Mysteriously, Mark Zuckerberg's Number Down To Mere 9,993 — Here's What Happened

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook users complained of losing their followers on Wednesday for no apparent reason — even META CEO Mark Zuckerberg wasn't spared. What Happened: Owing to a bug impacting users worldwide, Zuckerberg lost over 118 million followers. Many users reported similar issues with their friend lists declining significantly without any concrete explanation from the social network, reported Mashable.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Scott Eastwood
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Actor#Beer#Nft#Web3#Pastel Network#Ethereum Eth Usd
Benzinga

Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: Drone Strikes To World War III Threats, What You Need To Know

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine continued for 232nd day, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office saying that critical infrastructure facilities were hit by Russian drone strikes early on Thursday. "Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Zelenskyy's presidential office,...
MILITARY
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy