WTOV 9
Jefferson County blood drive deemed a success
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Joint Vocational School hosted its first blood drive since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school’s health technologies program and The Red Cross paired up in order to make the event work. Students hoping to venture out into the healthcare field...
WTOV 9
Fall outreach festival held at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fall outreach festival was held at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling on Thursday to provide more opportunity to learn and access resources in the city. Multiple vendors like Youth Services System, Project Freedom, and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling were set up giving info or free objects like hats, gloves, flashlights, and more.
WTOV 9
Free dental care appointments for all Military and Veterans
Wellsburg, W.Va — Almost Heaven Family Dentistry in Wellsburg is participating in Freedom Day USA, a national thank you to the military. On Oct. 25, the dentist office will be allowing all military and veterans to receive free dental care appointments. Anything that can be done within an hour...
WTOV 9
Late Jefferson County sheriff named county's Veteran of the Year
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Veterans Association named the late Fred Abdalla Sr. as its Veteran of the Year at a ceremony Friday at Friendship Park. Many say the late sheriff was well deserved of the honor and were happy to spend the day celebrating him along with some of his family members.
WTOV 9
The Valley's Got Talent returns, hosted by Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville
The Valley’s Got Talent is back. Hosted by the Ohio Valley Youth Network and Sycamore Youth Center, its purpose is to amplify inspirational voices and recognize talent in the form of vocals, dance, instruments, group song, and more. Pastor and Director of Programming at the Sycamore Youth Center Bobbi...
WTOV 9
Leaders seek input on redeveloping historic Steubenville building
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council recently heard from a consulting firm on ways to redevelop a historic building downtown. Leaders are hopeful that the potential redevelopment of the Exchange Realty Building can positively impact the entire downtown area. They heard from Steadfast City, an economic development consulting firm...
WTOV 9
United Steel Workers, Cleveland-Cliffs have new pact
WEIRTON, W.Va. — United Steel Workers at Cleveland-Cliff’s Weirton facility have a new contract. The four-year pact covers 12,000 workers at 13 Cliffs plants, including Weirton. The new deal raises base wages by 20%, offers improved insurance for active and retired workers, as well as providing improved pension,...
WTOV 9
Utica Shale Academy purchases former Huntington Bank Building in Salineville
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — The Utica Shale Academy has acquired the former Huntington Bank Building in Salineville. It will be used for career and workforce development. The Shale Academy already has the Hutson building in Salineville, which will be used for skills training and online curriculum. The building was...
WTOV 9
Harrison County man keeping Maz's historic blast alive
CADIZ, Ohio — Thursday marks the 62nd anniversary of a shot heard across the ages. Bill Mazeroski, a Warren Consolidated graduate, hit a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to victory over the New York Yankees. Mazeroski has described it as every little boy's dream.
WTOV 9
Weirton City Council, mayor honor 98-year-old World War II veteran
Weirton City Council and Mayor Harold Miller recently honored 98-year-old World War II veteran Ralph Wyait. Wyait served in the Navy aboard an engine repair ship in the South Pacific. He was awarded the victory medal, the American Area Campaign Medal and the Pacific Area Campaign Medal for his service.
