ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time

While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traps#Thirst Trap#Videos
Loudwire

See Video of Guns N’ Roses Rehearsing Unreleased Song

We've been waiting for new music from Guns N' Roses all year, and based on footage from a recent rehearsal, it's possible that we may hear it soon. Footage of the band practicing an unreleased song surfaced on social media a few days ago. Last year, Guns released "Absurd" and...
MUSIC
Variety

Kelsea Ballerini Gets Real About Being ‘Subject to Change,’ Going From ‘Dibs’ to Divorce and Beyond, and Channeling Shania

Kelsea Ballerini walks into the penthouse suite of a West Hollywood hotel bearing a big smile, a full bottle of wine and two glasses, and this is immediately a good sign for an interview. She has a lot to toast, having just released a well-reviewed album, “Subject to Change,” and being about to play a venue she’s dreamed of headlining, L.A.’s Greek Theatre. Ballerini is coming off a previous album cycle in which she had a No. 2 country hit with “Hole in the Bottle” and a No. 1 with “Half of My Hometown,” which picked up a couple of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Loudwire

Slayer’s Kerry King Names His Favorite Alice in Chains Song

Though Slayer and Alice in Chains come from somewhat different musical spheres, they have quite a few ties between the two of them. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of Alice's album Dirt, Slayer's Kerry King has named his favorite song by the Seattle rockers, and it's on that album. Slayer,...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song

Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
MUSIC
Loudwire

System of a Down Fans Keep Scaring Serj Tankian by Yelling ‘Wake Up!’ at Him in Public

Imagine your wildest dreams come true: You're a rock star. You have a huge hit song. Everyone loves it. Everyone knows the words. Then flash forward 20 or so years: You're walking down the street and some dude scares the shit outta you by screaming "WAKE UP" in your ear as you are going to get your morning coffee. Then repeat this, morning after morning. Welcome to Serj Tankian from System of a Down's world.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Is Blink-182 News Coming Soon? Band Clears Instagram & Website

What are Blink-182 trying to tell us? That seems to be the question of the day for fans reading into recent mysterious activity from the band. Out of nowhere, Blink has completely wiped their online presence, clearing out all of their Instagram posts on the official band account. Visiting the band's website, there is a scrolling "under construction" message, and the site also notes they are "hard at work" at to "check back soon," further signaling some news may be coming soon.
INTERNET
Loudwire

Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show

Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Mike Shinoda Reveals What Gave Him the Confidence to Pursue Music

There are many ways for kids to get into music, but ultimately you have to get up onstage to take that big step forward if you want to perform. In the latest edition of Linkin Park's "Notes" where the members are sharing their lives with fans through the band's mailing list, Mike Shinoda offers insight to his musical start, revealing that a youth group helped provide him with the confidence he eventually needed to pursue a career in music.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy