Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display
Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged. The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead...
Someone Crowdsurfed a Baby Over to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Onstage
You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under six months old. As tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
There’s a ‘Reptilian Christian Christ Violence’ Band That Bathes Fans in Blood at Shows
Thought you knew every subgenre of heavy music? Well, how well versed are you on Reptilian Christian Christ Violence? If you're not, then perhaps the hardcore punk-leaning Cancer Christ can be your entry way, with the band starting to pick up some attention for their theatrically bizarre performances. As tipped...
Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time
While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
See Video of Guns N’ Roses Rehearsing Unreleased Song
We've been waiting for new music from Guns N' Roses all year, and based on footage from a recent rehearsal, it's possible that we may hear it soon. Footage of the band practicing an unreleased song surfaced on social media a few days ago. Last year, Guns released "Absurd" and...
Physical Copies of Slipknot’s New Album Have the Wrong Title on the Cover
Slipknot's seventh album The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), but apparently, physical copies of the record have the wrong title on the cover. Several fans have reported that their copy contains the error. One fan uploaded a photo of their vinyl copy of the album...
Kelsea Ballerini Gets Real About Being ‘Subject to Change,’ Going From ‘Dibs’ to Divorce and Beyond, and Channeling Shania
Kelsea Ballerini walks into the penthouse suite of a West Hollywood hotel bearing a big smile, a full bottle of wine and two glasses, and this is immediately a good sign for an interview. She has a lot to toast, having just released a well-reviewed album, “Subject to Change,” and being about to play a venue she’s dreamed of headlining, L.A.’s Greek Theatre. Ballerini is coming off a previous album cycle in which she had a No. 2 country hit with “Hole in the Bottle” and a No. 1 with “Half of My Hometown,” which picked up a couple of...
Dave Mustaine Asserts He Is the Sole Founder of Megadeth, No Co-Founding Members
It's no secret that Megadeth formed after Dave Mustaine was fired from Metallica. However, there seems to be some confusion about who was involved when they formed, because the frontman has asserted that he's the sole founder — there weren't any co-founders. Mustaine was Metallica's original lead guitarist, but...
New Code Orange Song ‘Shatter’ Debuts as WWE’s Bray Wyatt Makes Emotional Return
WWE's Bray Wyatt and metalcore act Code Orange have built quite the relationship over the years, with the band first producing the wrestler's entrance music back in 2019. As Wyatt made his emotional return to the Smackdown ring Friday night (Oct. 14) for the first time in a year, he had a new theme to walk out to, again courtesy of the Pittsburgh band.
WWE・
Watch Geezer Butler Play Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ With Apocalyptica
In Las Vegas this week, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler joined Apocalyptica onstage to perform Sabbath's classic "War Pigs." Apocalyptica, the Finnish symphonic metal band, were in Nevada winding down their current U.S. tour with the Norwegian rock act Leprous. The orchestral heavy act, including touring vocalist Franky Perez, also...
Slayer’s Kerry King Names His Favorite Alice in Chains Song
Though Slayer and Alice in Chains come from somewhat different musical spheres, they have quite a few ties between the two of them. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of Alice's album Dirt, Slayer's Kerry King has named his favorite song by the Seattle rockers, and it's on that album. Slayer,...
Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song
Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
System of a Down Fans Keep Scaring Serj Tankian by Yelling ‘Wake Up!’ at Him in Public
Imagine your wildest dreams come true: You're a rock star. You have a huge hit song. Everyone loves it. Everyone knows the words. Then flash forward 20 or so years: You're walking down the street and some dude scares the shit outta you by screaming "WAKE UP" in your ear as you are going to get your morning coffee. Then repeat this, morning after morning. Welcome to Serj Tankian from System of a Down's world.
Is Blink-182 News Coming Soon? Band Clears Instagram & Website
What are Blink-182 trying to tell us? That seems to be the question of the day for fans reading into recent mysterious activity from the band. Out of nowhere, Blink has completely wiped their online presence, clearing out all of their Instagram posts on the official band account. Visiting the band's website, there is a scrolling "under construction" message, and the site also notes they are "hard at work" at to "check back soon," further signaling some news may be coming soon.
Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 Chart
Slipknot are back in Billboard's Top 10 albums, placing at No. 2 for the week with their latest album, The End, So Far. The band came up just shy of the top spot, falling only behind Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti which has held a stranglehold on No. 1 for 13 non-consecutive weeks.
Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show
Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
Mike Shinoda Reveals What Gave Him the Confidence to Pursue Music
There are many ways for kids to get into music, but ultimately you have to get up onstage to take that big step forward if you want to perform. In the latest edition of Linkin Park's "Notes" where the members are sharing their lives with fans through the band's mailing list, Mike Shinoda offers insight to his musical start, revealing that a youth group helped provide him with the confidence he eventually needed to pursue a career in music.
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Explains Social Media Break – Everyone Became a Medical Expert
Social media has become hit or miss over the last several years since it's really become popular. Some people hate it and find it toxic, while others find it to be a fun or useful tool. Godsmack frontman Sully Erna has posted on his personal Instagram for the first time in several months, and explained why he took a break from it.
See Sharon Osbourne Fete 70th Birthday, Dance with Ozzy in Emotional Video
Sharon Osbourne turns 70 years old today, Oct. 9, and the rock maven went all out for the occasion with a 1920s-themed Gatsby party this weekend, that turned into one big family affair. Osbourne shared photos and video from the lavish bash on social media, including snaps of daughter Kelly,...
How Slipknot’s Jim Root + Mick Thomson Dealt With Their Depression During the Pandemic
To say that many people went through a "funk" during the pandemic is probably an understatement. Two of Slipknot's members - guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thomson - have revealed their own bouts of depression during the pandemic, speaking with Guitar World about how they eventually escaped each of their "funks."
