Weekend Watch October 14-16 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Padres vs. Dodgers at Petco Park. Check out the Broadway hit musical at the San Diego Musical Theatre. Online and in-person at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. Presented by the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival. Buy tickets on their website. Walk4ALZ. Saturday, October 15...
2-park 2023 season passes available at SeaWorld, Sesame Place in San Diego
SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego are now offering theme park enthusiasts double the fun and savings with the 2023 two-park season passes.
Cloned horse makes public debut at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
A cloned Przewalski's horse, the first of its kind, is now on public view at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
Buonasera Cucina Planning La Mesa Debut
New Restaurant from Alberto Morreale to Move Into Former Tiramisu Trattoria Space
Raise a Glass Outdoors at The Gärten, New Bay Park Gathering Spot for Drinks, Eats, Entertainment
A new outdoor drinking destination, The Gärten, a collaboration between four San Diego brands, has opened in Bay Park, featuring craft beer, mead and pizza, with specialty wine to come. The biergarten-style space includes local outlets that once operated on the same block in Bay Park – Deft Brewing,...
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival
Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
localemagazine.com
Experience insideOUT’s Enchanted Oasis in Hillcrest During the Month of October
With a Seasonal Menu and Stunning Courtyard Setting, This San Diego Restaurant Is Sure to Sweep You Off Your Feet. In the heart of Hillcrest, on the ground floor of the Eitol Towers luxury apartments, you’ll find San Diego’s only urban oasis to marvel and dine at. insideOUT is situated in a lush atrium, where you feel like you’ve stepped outside the city walls. During the month of October, guests will have an opportunity to experience the restaurant’s modified interior with their “Enchanted Oasis” theme decorations. Chanel your inner Alice in Wonderland and fall down the rabbit hole at the sight of giant mushrooms, neon flowers and larger-than-life butterflies. Look a little closer and you’ll find a flowing waterfall that feeds into a pond, which is fully decked out with faux lily pads and whimsical life size pink flamingos. At night, the open-air courtyard comes to life with colorful mood lighting, making this Hillcrest haunt a sexy yet refined destination for a night out.
times-advocate.com
Grand Avenue Festival returns Oct. 16
All the things you liked about the improvements that were part of spring’s Grand Avenue Festival are returning Sunday, October 16, in Downtown Escondido from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Event organizers with the Downtown Business Association are expecting up to 40,000 people to be walking around downtown enjoying the festivities.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
San Diego Channel
Pet of the Week: Raya
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Raya. - Adoption Fee: $10 through October 31st thanks to our “Fall in Love” adoption promo!. Meet Raya! Raya is an absolutely gorgeous girl who can’t wait to meet her new family. A patient environment with respectful and compassionate humans would be best for this shy sweetheart. Raya is not the biggest fan of other dogs and would do best as the only dog in a small household. Everyone in the home is required to come and meet her in person if you are interested in making her a part of your family. If you give Raya the time and space that she needs to adjust to her new surroundings, her goofy side will shine! Raya loves zooming around in the yard and playing with any toys she can get her paws on! If you think Raya is the right pup for you, visit our Oceanside campus today!
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
Barrio Logan Ranked 6th on List of World’s ‘Coolest Neighborhoods’
San Diego’s historic Barrio Logan neighborhood was ranked 6th on a list of the world’s “51 Coolest Neighborhoods” by Time Out magazine. Time Out, which publishes in 328 cities, described the neighborhood as “a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture” graced by “lowriders in Chevys, Cadillacs and Buicks” and family-owned businesses serving food and drink.
coolsandiegosights.com
Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!
Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
San Diego Channel
Opioids: San Diego's quiet addiction - an ABC 10News special
From pills in our medicine cabinet to heroin to fentynal, overdoses of these drugs have been increasing around San Diego. We see the stories. But might think this doesn’t affect us. But opioids are San Diego’s quiet addiction. A crisis that’s hitting people from all walks of life in our county.
theeastcountygazette.com
The Second “Most Haunted” RV Park is in San Diego County
The second most haunted RV campground in the United States is in San Diego County. The RV Trader says that Lake Morena County Park has the most remote reservoir in the county. It is the second most haunted park because strange things have been seen there before. The park is...
Thien Huong Restaurant Heading to Mira Mesa
Restaurant Serving Vietnamese Cuisine Opening This Fall
saratogafalcon.org
Two reporters recount their accidental rendezvous in San Diego
Late in the summer, we found ourselves together in San Diego with two of our other friends, seniors Fiona Feng and Anastasia Panidis, for just one night. We had more of a superficial relationship — knowing of each other, enjoying the other’s company but lacking depth — and had no intention of meeting up. A night with the other cemented our friendship and gave us a plethora of memories. Reminiscing, we decided to look back upon the craziness of the night in a recorded conversation:
Parents, students warned of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ ahead of Halloween
County leaders are teaming up once again to educate the community about preventing fentanyl overdoes.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Lucky outcome for rattlesnake-bitten boy
San Diego mother of three Vera Nakova Ortiz had an eventful Labor Day weekend. Her long weekend in the San Jacinto Mountains with her children nearly turned to tragedy when her son Alex was bitten by a rattlesnake outside the house where they were staying. The boy is fine now, and Vera was so impressed with the assistance her family received from local first responders that she wrote a very complimentary letter to the Idyllwild Fire Department, thanking them for their professionalism and compassion above and beyond the call of duty.
