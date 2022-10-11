Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Immerso: A lovely fundraiser
The Creekside Concert that took place recently at the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing brought a lovely turnout from neighbors and others from the Roaring Fork Valley. The weather was predicted to be rainy all day, which never happened, and the sun actually shone by the...
Aspen Times
Ryan: Let’s stay classy, Aspen
Even though we left Pitkin County a few years ago, I remember the high-intelligence level that exudes from that community. I have a feeling people are smarter than they are given credit for and will rise above the angry mudslinging that has become mainstream in politics since our previous president made it OK to do so.
Aspen Times
Flanagan: River of grievances
Does Elizabeth Milias (The Red Ant) ever have anything positive to say? Her column, as far as I can tell, is an inexhaustible river of grievances. We get it: She doesn’t like the City Council, she doesn’t like affordable housing and she imagines that rich people are being unfairly persecuted here in Aspen.
Aspen Times
Stranahan: Gets the job done well
Bob Braudis was still sheriff of Pitkin County when George and I moved from Woody Creek to Carbondale 14 years ago. We never had the opportunity to cast our votes for Joe DiSalvo for sheriff, but we proudly would have. He has been a long-trusted friend and advocate for common...
Aspen Times
Veazy III: A foul stench on civility
Tsk, task. Aspenite Mick Ireland’s vulgarity toward Hon. Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo at the Aspen downtown Farmers Market was definitely more than a faux pas. It’s so far from decent protocol, even if he was scared of the Hon. DiSalvo during their tense conversation. Those who were...
Aspen Times
Bradford: Fake news infuriating
After living in Aspen for 50 years, I moved downvalley a couple of years ago. I’ve been watching, with a mix of sadness and horror, this year’s race for sheriff unfold. The amount of fake news being spread about Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is infuriating. Some of the rumors...
Aspen Times
Fry: IRS should scrutinize church
Cornerstone, Tarr and his extreme, right-wing church should be closely looked at by the IRS. Allowing and entertaining an insurrectionist, Boebert, to spout her lies is reprehensible. Separation of church and state. Ken Fry. Glenwood Springs.
Aspen Times
Haynie: Thanks for football support
To Elks Lodge 224: Thank you for supporting the Aspen 5th/6th grade football team. The team really helps me be more of a team player and more athletic. I’m having a lot of fun learning football. The coaches are awesome. Aiden Haynie. 5th grade, Aspen.
Aspen Times
Nelson: All about respect
As a former Pitkin County jail deputy, I worked with Jail Administrator Don Bird. He modeled to both deputies and to inmates an attitude of respect, dignity, fairness and compassion. If I was having an off-day, Don would sit down with me and kindly offer another perspective on things. Not...
Aspen Times
Carter: Continued the tradition
Joe DiSalvo has been a great sheriff. His commitment to the citizens of Pitkin County. is unquestioned. His time as sheriff has continued the tradition of integrity, community. involvement and sensible and fair law enforcement, championed by his predecessors Dick Kienast and Bob Braudis. We are safer, more secure and a more just community with Joe DiSalvo as our sheriff.
Aspen Times
Benavent: Where’s the outrage?
I am writing in response to the alleged assault of the RFTA driver last week as reported in The Aspen Times on Oct. 5. I have seen no community, RFTA or government response to this incident. This was an alleged hate crime directed at a person due to their race...
Aspen Times
Paussa: Only requires voting
Unless we get a speeding ticket, most of us don’t interact with the Sheriff’s Office. That doesn’t mean the sheriff isn’t important. We need a well-run department with happy deputies. Buglione or DiSalvo?. DiSalvo hired Kim Vallario to run our jail. (She’s the wife of Garfield...
Aspen Times
Power: The wrong solution
As a fifth-generation Aspenite, I believe Aspen voters should reject 2A’s $9 million tax increase on short-term rentals. While affordable housing is a critical issue in our community, 2A is the wrong solution. 2A will place a huge tax on condos that have been part of the city’s lodging...
Aspen Times
Krizmanich: Doesn’t get the culture
Without question, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is way too much into guns to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Her gun show may be considered cute by some people until a wacko with an automatic opens up at a school or Walmart. I’ve run into a couple of very aggressive,...
Aspen Times
Jahnke: Strongest it’s ever been
Under Joe DiSalvo’s leadership, the organization is thriving! Joe has built the strongest leadership the county has ever had. Undersheriff Alex Burchetta is the team coordinator for the Northwest Incident Management Team and the Pitkin County Emergency Management Incident Team. Director of Operations Parker Lathrop is our former fire marshal and has extensive wildland firefighting experience. Burchetta and Lathrop are highly-skilled when it comes to managing complex incidents, as well as day to day operations.
