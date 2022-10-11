Read full article on original website
Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
Asian Americans are 1 of Texas' fastest-growing demographics, but they feel ignored by politicians
Asian American and Pacific Islander voters said that candidates don't often reach out and that their elected officials don't adequately represent their interests.
Keller decides to permanently move to a 4-day work week
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Keller is making a four-day work week permanent after a successful summer trial aimed at retaining employees and filling open positions.The schedule means the Town Hall, municipal service center and records office at the police department will continue to be closed on Fridays, with offices open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.After a four-month test period that started just after Memorial Day, 99-percent of employees on the new schedule who were surveyed responded that they liked it.The public response was also largely positive according to Director of Human Resources Marcia Reyna....
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Texas cities
Whether you are new to Texas or just visiting, pronouncing city names across the state can be confusing.
Despite Video Evidence, Tarrant County Judge Candidate Peoples Not Investigated
The chief investigator of Tarrant County has announced that he will not look into stunning allegations of voter fraud by Deborah Peoples, the Democratic nominee for the county’s highest office. As reported by The Dallas Express, footage obtained through open records request of a January 2020 interaction between Dallas...
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
While the deadline may be about six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
LGBTQ Lounge Divides Campus at Local University
Texas’ third largest public university is designating an area of the school’s library as a “safe space for queer students,” specifically catering to LGBTQ students and faculty. The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) announced the space after working with the LGBTQ+ Program, which bills itself...
Fall Activities in DFW
Here at Plano Senior, the end of the first grading period, the PSAT for juniors, and the looming threat of early college application deadlines for seniors can only mean one thing- fall is in the air. But despite the academic pressures that students may face this time of year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area offers a variety of fall festivities that can help students unwind and get into the spirit for all things Autumn.
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
State aid program to help Texans with utility bills, future mortgage payments
AUSTIN, Texas — Eligible Texans in need of help paying their utility bills or future mortgage payments now have access to additional aid. Households eligible for the Texas Homeowner Assistance Program (TXHAF) can now apply for help paying past due and future utility payments. Through the program, income-qualifying households will also have more time to stabilize their finances with future mortgage payments.
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
Property tax foreclosure sales now also online
Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
Texas Residents Want the Neighborhood Edward Scissorhands to Stop
I can't tell if this guy is a good guy or a bad guy?. A man in Fort Worth is going around, to what I think is probably a fancy neighborhood, and trimming his unsuspecting neighbors bushes. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands, but from the looks of it, his creations...
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HUTCHINGS, STEVEN CHASE; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: HURST; OCCUPATION: PROJECT SPECIALIST; ARREST...
