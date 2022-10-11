ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Keller decides to permanently move to a 4-day work week

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Keller is making a four-day work week permanent after a successful summer trial aimed at retaining employees and filling open positions.The schedule means the Town Hall, municipal service center and records office at the police department will continue to be closed on Fridays, with offices open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.After a four-month test period that started just after Memorial Day, 99-percent of employees on the new schedule who were surveyed responded that they liked it.The public response was also largely positive according to Director of Human Resources Marcia Reyna....
KELLER, TX
Tom Handy

O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis

Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
EL PASO, TX
State
Texas State
County
Collin County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Collin County, TX
Elections
Collin County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
#Election Local#Voting Machine#Voting Booth
KLST/KSAN

Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
WYLIE, TX
CBS DFW

'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

LGBTQ Lounge Divides Campus at Local University

Texas’ third largest public university is designating an area of the school’s library as a “safe space for queer students,” specifically catering to LGBTQ students and faculty. The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) announced the space after working with the LGBTQ+ Program, which bills itself...
ARLINGTON, TX
wildcattales.com

Fall Activities in DFW

Here at Plano Senior, the end of the first grading period, the PSAT for juniors, and the looming threat of early college application deadlines for seniors can only mean one thing- fall is in the air. But despite the academic pressures that students may face this time of year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area offers a variety of fall festivities that can help students unwind and get into the spirit for all things Autumn.
DALLAS, TX
Politics
Elections
KVUE

State aid program to help Texans with utility bills, future mortgage payments

AUSTIN, Texas — Eligible Texans in need of help paying their utility bills or future mortgage payments now have access to additional aid. Households eligible for the Texas Homeowner Assistance Program (TXHAF) can now apply for help paying past due and future utility payments. Through the program, income-qualifying households will also have more time to stabilize their finances with future mortgage payments.
keranews.org

McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport

The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
anjournal.com

Property tax foreclosure sales now also online

Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HUTCHINGS, STEVEN CHASE; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: HURST; OCCUPATION: PROJECT SPECIALIST; ARREST...
COLLEYVILLE, TX

