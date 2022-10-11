Champions League roundup: Shakhtar denied by Madrid as Juve lose again

Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their draw with Shakhtar Donestk.

Shakhtar Donetsk were denied a memorable win over Real Madrid as Antonio Rüdiger scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their Champions League Group F match in Warsaw, while Juventus crashed to their third group defeat as they lost 2-0 away to Maccabi Haifa.

Oleksandr Zubkov headed Shakhtar, beaten 2-1 by Real in Spain last week, in front at the start of the second half. That had looked to be enough for the Ukrainians to secure a hard-earned victory, but the former Chelsea defender Rüdiger headed in a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of added time. Real Madrid top the table, now four points ahead of RB Leipzig, who won 2-0 at Celtic.

In Israel, Haifa, secured their first win of the group stage against strugglig Juventus.

Omer Atzili headed the hosts into an early lead and doubled the lead shortly before the break as Juve were dealt another setback following Saturday’s Serie A defeat to Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica remain locked together at the top of Group H after a 1-1 draw in the French capital. Kylian Mbappé, who is said to be unhappy at PSG and wants to leave in January, converted a penalty late in the first half to give his side – without Lionel Messi because of injury – the lead, but João Mário equalised from the spot just after the hour.

Kylian Mbappé wheels away after opening the scoring against Benfica. Photograph: Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

In Group E, Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg drew 1-1 at the Maksimir Stadium. Nicolas Seiwald gave Salzburg an early lead before the Croatians equalised through Robert Ljubicic’s deflected effort.

Borussia Dortmund fought back to draw 1-1 against Sevilla at Signal Iduna Park thanks to Jude Bellingham’s fourth goal in successive Champions League matches. Tanguy Nianzou headed Sevilla in front following a free-kick on 18 minutes, but the England midfielder bundled in an equaliser before the break. Dortmund sit second in the table, five points ahead of Sevilla and Copenhagen, who drew 0-0 with the leaders, Manchester City.