ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Champions League roundup: Shakhtar denied by Madrid as Juve lose again

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfiyG_0iV2WhuU00
Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their draw with Shakhtar Donestk.

Shakhtar Donetsk were denied a memorable win over Real Madrid as Antonio Rüdiger scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their Champions League Group F match in Warsaw, while Juventus crashed to their third group defeat as they lost 2-0 away to Maccabi Haifa.

Oleksandr Zubkov headed Shakhtar, beaten 2-1 by Real in Spain last week, in front at the start of the second half. That had looked to be enough for the Ukrainians to secure a hard-earned victory, but the former Chelsea defender Rüdiger headed in a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of added time. Real Madrid top the table, now four points ahead of RB Leipzig, who won 2-0 at Celtic.

In Israel, Haifa, secured their first win of the group stage against strugglig Juventus.

Omer Atzili headed the hosts into an early lead and doubled the lead shortly before the break as Juve were dealt another setback following Saturday’s Serie A defeat to Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica remain locked together at the top of Group H after a 1-1 draw in the French capital. Kylian Mbappé, who is said to be unhappy at PSG and wants to leave in January, converted a penalty late in the first half to give his side – without Lionel Messi because of injury – the lead, but João Mário equalised from the spot just after the hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulbU0_0iV2WhuU00
Kylian Mbappé wheels away after opening the scoring against Benfica. Photograph: Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

In Group E, Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg drew 1-1 at the Maksimir Stadium. Nicolas Seiwald gave Salzburg an early lead before the Croatians equalised through Robert Ljubicic’s deflected effort.

Borussia Dortmund fought back to draw 1-1 against Sevilla at Signal Iduna Park thanks to Jude Bellingham’s fourth goal in successive Champions League matches. Tanguy Nianzou headed Sevilla in front following a free-kick on 18 minutes, but the England midfielder bundled in an equaliser before the break. Dortmund sit second in the table, five points ahead of Sevilla and Copenhagen, who drew 0-0 with the leaders, Manchester City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Oleksandr Zubkov
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Champions League Group#Juventus#Ukrainians#Chelsea#Rb Leipzig#Celtic#Serie A#Group H#French#Group E#Rb Salzburg#Croatians
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Just Stop Oil activists throw soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

Activists from Just Stop Oil have thrown tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. There were gasps, roars and a shout of “Oh my gosh!” in room 43 of the gallery as two young supporters of the climate protest group threw the liquid over the painting, which is protected by glass, just after 11am.
ADVOCACY
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Beulah Ainley obituary

My mother, Beulah Ainley, who has died aged 77, was a nurse turned journalist and a staunch promoter of diversity in the media world, including through her championing of the creation of the George Viner Memorial Fund, which has provided bursaries to more than 150 minority-ethnic students to undergo journalistic training.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
POTUS
The Guardian

Are you living with long Covid? We want to hear from you

The first time Savannah Brooks collapsed, five blocks from her home in Minneapolis, her boyfriend had to carry her home. She had just been infected with Covid, but had waited a week after the worst of her symptoms had subsided to take a walk in her neighborhood. She had received her booster shot four months prior.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

John Sutcliffe obituary

My brother-in-law John Sutcliffe, who has died aged 78 of cancer, managed to construct a career and a life around his passion for colour and for the domestic design of earlier centuries. Unusually for an interior designer, in his later freelance commissions he did the work himself, mixing the paints to his own palette of pigments and applying them in a wide variety of finishes. He also made important contributions to the Farrow & Ball range of colours.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

472K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy