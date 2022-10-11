ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura mobile home ordinance discussed as certain cost increases go unchallenged

By Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Controversy over how rent increases are determined for Ventura mobile home owners took center stage at a City Council meeting on Monday.

Some residents of mobile home parks are upset they can't challenge costs of capital improvements that could increase their rent.

City officials said if the city allows for such challenges, it could put the existing mobile home park ordinance, which keeps rent stabilized, at risk of a lawsuit.

"I'm fearful that what we do may cause you to lose something that is extremely important, which is rent control," said Councilman Jim Friedman. "That's a pretty overwhelming concern that I have as a council member because I would hate to do something that is horribly detrimental to the residents, to the owners."

City Attorney Andy Heglund said there was a risk that the entire ordinance could be subject to a legal challenge if a portion of it was amended.

Ventura has 12 mobile home parks with rent control. Council members ultimately voted to not change the existing ordinance.

Just knowing there was a risk of putting the ordinance in jeopardy for residents on fixed incomes was enough for Councilwoman Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios to support no change.

"I'd hate to see an immediate or astounding increase in what they'd be paying," she said. "That's a concern I'd have if we decide to open it up again."

Not everyone agreed. Bruce Stanton, an attorney who represents residents of seven of the 12 parks in question, had multiple issues with the city keeping its current ordinance. He did not believe a challenge to part of the ordinance would result in its demise.

"I'm not aware of any jurisdiction in California where a court has thrown out the entire ordinance," Stanton said.

Under the current ordinance, when a capital improvement is made, rent can be raised based on the cost of that improvement, said Stanton. That increase can be initiated without a hearing for affected residents.

"They get noticed, but then they can't participate in the process at all," Stanton said. "No right is specified that allows them to appeal to the next phase, which is the rent review board ... they just have to live with the decision."

In 2020, the city conducted a survey of more than 740 park residents about the rent control ordinance. Nearly half of those who responded wanted no changes to the existing ordinance.

Stanton was opposed to how some of the survey questions were asked. He called for a new survey to be conducted, but city officials said that would cost money. The last survey, according to city officials, cost about $18,000.

Jill Martinez, who lives in Buenaventura Mobile Home Park, said she believed landowners and mobile home owners should work together on the issue. She added the survey was biased because questions were based on fears of the ordinance being overturned.

"You need us to work with you," Martinez said.

Eric Peterson, an offsite manager for the Ventura Mobile Home Park, said the average rent near its oceanfront property is $777 but market-rate rents would be $1,500 to $2,000.

"We're running it on a break-even basis," Peterson said. "You're up there to solve problems and as I see it, there is none. The current ordinance was litigated and it's the fairest thing you can imagine."

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

