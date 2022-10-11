ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man disputes smoke shop purchases and more

A woman went to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department East Precinct at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 to speak with an officer about discovering her social security number stolen for job applications, according to a report from ACCPD. She said the Division of Family and Children Services had denied...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Neighborly#Gwinnett County Police#Gwinnettians#Jamaican#Mama#Te
WGAU

ACCPD investigates deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the Thursday night accident that claimed the life of 34 year-old Carly Johnson of Lawrenceville. Police say she was walking along Cedar Shoals Drive when she was struck by a car. Police say she died on the scene of the wreck that happened shortly after 9:30.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County participating in Drug Take-Back Day

Gwinnett County Police are participating in National Drug Take-Back day on October 29. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the agency will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to collect unwanted prescriptions. The event comes as the agency aims to prevent overdoses and drug abuse. A press release from the...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities find missing Gainesville man

Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect

A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy