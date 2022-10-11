Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Dozens of protestors gather against Atlanta ‘cop city’ training facility
ATLANTA — Over the last several months, protestors have made clear that they are against a new state-of-the-art Atlanta police training facility being built in DeKalb County. The proposed facility will take up an 85-acre plot of land off of Key Road in the largest urban forest in metro...
Sources confirm largescale investigation underway into crimes protesting new training facility
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that there is a massive investigation underway tied to crimes allegedly committed in protest of the development of the land intended for Atlanta’s new Public Safety Training Center. Plans call for the state-of-the-art facility to be built on Key Road,...
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man disputes smoke shop purchases and more
A woman went to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department East Precinct at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 to speak with an officer about discovering her social security number stolen for job applications, according to a report from ACCPD. She said the Division of Family and Children Services had denied...
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
Off-duty DeKalb police officer hit by heavy cable equipment while directing traffic
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a power line Friday morning while directing traffic in Doraville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at the intersection of I-285 and Peachtree...
ACCPD investigates deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the Thursday night accident that claimed the life of 34 year-old Carly Johnson of Lawrenceville. Police say she was walking along Cedar Shoals Drive when she was struck by a car. Police say she died on the scene of the wreck that happened shortly after 9:30.
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County men
(Forsyth County, GA) The suspect in a triple shooting that left two men dead at a home in the southwestern part of Forsyth County has been formally charged with the crimes. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
Family speaks out as GBI searches for woman missing since April in Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office searched a property this week in Winder in connection to a missing persons case. Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on April 21....
Gwinnett County participating in Drug Take-Back Day
Gwinnett County Police are participating in National Drug Take-Back day on October 29. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the agency will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to collect unwanted prescriptions. The event comes as the agency aims to prevent overdoses and drug abuse. A press release from the...
Gwinnett high school evacuated after someone set fire inside bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school had to be evacuated after someone set a fire inside a bathroom. Firefighters said a student from South Gwinnett High School called 911 shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday because a hallway was filling up with smoke. When firefighters arrived,...
Authorities find missing Gainesville man
Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect
A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
