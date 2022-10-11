ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million

A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley

Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top five most expensive homes sold in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 2

A house in Grover Beach that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $752,309. The average price per square foot ended up at $510.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported

Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 03, 2022. 12:50— Michael Robert...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

Clams disappeared from Pismo Beach because of sea otters

Concerning your recent article on Pismo clams ("Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County," Oct. 6), the cause of decline is not an unknown. The following was published in a 1986 paper, "Temporal and spatial patterns in sea otters":. "Using information available on numbers of otters south...
PISMO BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Bruce Gibson supports special interests, ignores the needs of seniors

Many San Luis Obispo County residents are struggling to pay their bills amid our current financial crisis. Instead of fighting for those on fixed incomes, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson votes for special interests. Gibson’ votes support consultants, nonprofit administrative staffers and his friends while others in our...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

