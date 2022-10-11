Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Arroyo Grande: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Oct. 2
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande increased in the last week to $550. That’s $78 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Arroyo Grande was $487. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $570,235. The average price per square foot ended up at $358.
Massive power outage leaves huge swath of SLO County in the dark
Along with a second smaller outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million
A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
sitelinesb.com
Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley
Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
Major housing development underway in Paso Robles. Here’s a bird’s-eye view
A flyover video shows grading work on the 280-acre Viñedo project that will bring 1,200 homes to Paso Robles.
kclu.org
No surprise here: Some Central, South Coast communities on list of least affordable in nation
A new survey affirms something most people know in the Tri-Counties. The region is a very expensive place to live. New research shows the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro area ranks at the very bottom of the list of mid-sized metropolitan areas when it comes to finding an affordable starter home. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the five most expensive homes sell for in Templeton the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Templeton that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Templeton in the last three weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $851,000, $441 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 2
A house in Grover Beach that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $752,309. The average price per square foot ended up at $510.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 03, 2022. 12:50— Michael Robert...
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.
What is Measure F-22 and how can it help Paso Robles residents?
The measure could generate $800,000 in revenue for the city. Here’s how it would be used.
Cayucos, Cambria trash pickup rates increased 40%
Mission Country Disposal District Manager Jeff Clarin says at the Cayucos Sanitary District Board of Directors meeting on September 15, they approved a more than 40% increase in trash rates
Helicopters patrolling for trees that could pose wildfire risk
– As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is conducting aerial patrols in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees.
syvnews.com
Photos: Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
Longtime commercial center sold in Cambria. What are the plans for the property?
“We want to keep it like it is, but make it nicer … more aesthetically appealing but keep that funky vibe that Cambria has and that we love,” one of owners said.
New Times
Clams disappeared from Pismo Beach because of sea otters
Concerning your recent article on Pismo clams ("Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County," Oct. 6), the cause of decline is not an unknown. The following was published in a 1986 paper, "Temporal and spatial patterns in sea otters":. "Using information available on numbers of otters south...
See smoke in northern SLO County? Here’s what’s going on
Watch SLO County firefighters shoot flames instead of water in controlled burn.
calcoastnews.com
Bruce Gibson supports special interests, ignores the needs of seniors
Many San Luis Obispo County residents are struggling to pay their bills amid our current financial crisis. Instead of fighting for those on fixed incomes, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson votes for special interests. Gibson’ votes support consultants, nonprofit administrative staffers and his friends while others in our...
