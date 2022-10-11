ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful

The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Dolphins in Week 6 (Trust Tyreek Hill Despite Miami's Quarterback Situation)

This could be the ultimate, “are we sure they’re good?” game. The Miami Dolphins are 3-2 after a loss to the Jets without Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater for much of it. They do have wins over the Bills and Bengals, but I’m not sure they are good. I’m not sure the Minnesota Vikings are good either. They’ve barely beaten the Bears and Lions and got killed by the Eagles. Even at 4-1, I’m not sure they’re good either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Watch Pat McAfee belly flop into the Tennessee River on College GameDay

Pat McAfee is an absolute legend for belly flopping into the Tennessee River on ESPN’s College GameDay. The newest member of ESPN’s College GameDay has been a tremendous caffeine boost for the pre-game show. Pat McAfee may be new in the college football world for some, but he is diving into it head first. While he did not do exactly that on Saturday in Knoxville, this absolute stallion decked out in checkered overalls turned a backflip into a belly flop into the cool Tennessee River.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity

The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

The NBA announced that Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. On Saturday, the NBA world was hit with devastating news regarding Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the league announced Mutombo, known for his days in Atlanta, Denver,...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

