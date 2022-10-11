Read full article on original website
Ohio State football predicted to land stud 5-star recruit
The recruiting front has been quiet in terms of commitments for the Ohio State football team since the season started. Recruits for the 2023 class have been busy taking visits to multiple campuses and trying to figure out where might be the best place for them. Ohio State has been...
Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful
The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Dolphins in Week 6 (Trust Tyreek Hill Despite Miami's Quarterback Situation)
This could be the ultimate, “are we sure they’re good?” game. The Miami Dolphins are 3-2 after a loss to the Jets without Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater for much of it. They do have wins over the Bills and Bengals, but I’m not sure they are good. I’m not sure the Minnesota Vikings are good either. They’ve barely beaten the Bears and Lions and got killed by the Eagles. Even at 4-1, I’m not sure they’re good either.
Ohio State football knows main competition for Big Ten title
The Ohio State football team was picked as the favorite to win the Big Ten before the season started. Nothing has happened so far that would change anyone’s thoughts about that. But we have our answer as to who the biggest competition for Ohio State is. Michigan was able...
Detroit Pistons: It’s only preseason, but it would be nice…
The Detroit Pistons are winless in their first three preseason games, which ultimately doesn’t matter at all. What we’ve seen so far hasn’t been inspiring, though you always have to be chanting THIS IS JUST THE PRESEASON because it is, in fact, the preseason. These games don’t...
Limited Chiefs Promo: Get $350 Free At FanDuel and BetMGM Before It’s Too Late
You’ve got $350 in free bets waiting for you at FanDuel and BetMGM thanks to two incredible offers exclusively for Chiefs fans. I’ll explain how to claim each amazing promo so you’re ready to roll for the epic Week 6 clash against the Buffalo Bills. Bet $5,...
Watch Pat McAfee belly flop into the Tennessee River on College GameDay
Pat McAfee is an absolute legend for belly flopping into the Tennessee River on ESPN’s College GameDay. The newest member of ESPN’s College GameDay has been a tremendous caffeine boost for the pre-game show. Pat McAfee may be new in the college football world for some, but he is diving into it head first. While he did not do exactly that on Saturday in Knoxville, this absolute stallion decked out in checkered overalls turned a backflip into a belly flop into the cool Tennessee River.
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
The NBA announced that Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. On Saturday, the NBA world was hit with devastating news regarding Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the league announced Mutombo, known for his days in Atlanta, Denver,...
