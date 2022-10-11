ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

City considers increasing sidewalk repair assistance after Problem Solvers investigation

By Stacy Jacobson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZCWZ_0iV2VHBv00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis city councilmember has proposed increasing funding and expanding eligibility for sidewalk assistance money after a WREG Problem Solvers investigation identified issues with the program.

Marilyn Parker did not qualify for the program, though she said it took her years to save up to get new sidewalks outside her South Memphis home.

“I think it was like $4,000 or 5,000,” she said.

The Problem Solvers investigation found her zip code, 38106, had the most sidewalk citations in the last three years while also having a poverty rate of more than 40 percent.

RELATED: Who pays to repair broken Memphis sidewalks? You do, city says

When asked about the citation policy that could turn into a lien against a home, city officials pointed to their assistance program .

But the program mostly applied to those with a household income of $25,000 or less.

“It got me to refocus on something I had looked at and want now to tackle,” Councilmember Chase Carlisle said of the story.

Carlisle now wants to make changes to expand sidewalk repair assistance. He proposed the city provide an additional $500,000 and expand eligibility to people who make up to 60 percent of the area’s median income.

“From a pedestrian safety standpoint, curb appeal, neighborhood stabilization/revitalization, those are all things that are important as a city,” Carlisle said.

He said there are still details to iron out like who would do the work, how much each household could get and what neighborhoods will be eligible.

He does know it would be a step toward a bigger goal.

“We don’t talk about how important it is that we stabilize these neighborhoods so our city government has a thriving tax base and budget. That’s very important and is how we fund and pay for basic services,” Carlisle said.

The resolution passed in council committees Tuesday and will go before the full council next week. After that, the mayor’s administration would have to adopt the recommendation in the annual budget.

Got a problem? Contact WREG Problem Solver Stacy Jacobson at 901-543-2334 or stacy.jacobson@wreg.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Downtown businesses frustrated with costly water main breaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- We are learning more about the damage caused by a huge water main break in downtown Memphis. Olymbec Plaza on Monroe Avenue in downtown Memphis is home to 25 businesses from law firms to Immigration Court, but all of them have been shut down for the last two weeks because of flooding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City plans to open convenience centers to combat illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis’ Public Works director discussed plans with city council members Tuesday for convenience centers he believes could make a difference in the city’s illegal dumping problem. Director Robert Knecht said he wants to create convenience centers to give people access to drop-off locations where they can dispose of items without going to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
WREG

Expect utility bills to rise as temperatures drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler weather moving in, many will be cranking up those thermostats to stay warm. Energy experts say expect to pay slightly more this season, but how much exactly? Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers can expect their bills to increase by 5 to 10 percent, compared to this time last year. The increase […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wreg Problem Solvers
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise

THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THAT FULL-TIME LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE RECEIVING A $3,000 ANNUAL RAISE BEGINNING THIS MONTH. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY COMMISSION AGREED THIS WEEK TO REVISE ITS FISCAL 2022-23 BUDGET TO REFLECT THE CHANGE. IN ADDITION, PART TIME EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID $15 AN HOUR. ALL OF THE RAISES AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE COUNTY. COMMISSION CHAIRMAN DANNY PETTUS SAID THIS APPLIES TO ALL OF THE COUNTY'S MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Germantown PD warning residents of phone scam impersonating them, demanding fines

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Police issued a warning to residents Friday, saying they have received multiple calls regarding a telephone scam pretending to be them. Police said the callers are identifying themselves as members of the police department and in some cases spoofing the department's telephone number. The callers are making false claims of subpoenas and warrants.
GERMANTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox13memphis.com

Police searching for man with 6 warrants for burglary of churches, businesses

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Local police want a man for allegedly burglarizing local churches and other businesses. Michael Armstrong, a.k.a. “Zack,” is wanted by the Millington Police Department (MPD) for six burglary warrants for breaking into local churches and businesses. If you know where or see Armstrong, contact...
MILLINGTON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Last day for MLGW CEO, president JT Young is Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the last day at MLGW for CEO JT Young. He’s leaving Memphis to work at Florida Power and Light. Mayor Strickland has named Memphis COO Doug McGowen as Young’s replacement. McGowen will have to hit the ground running. MLGW is facing big challenges including an aging water system. A water main […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City Council asks mayor for national search for next MLGW CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis City Council has advanced a resolution to ask Mayor Jim Strickland to launch a national search for MLGW’s next president and CEO. Mayor Strickland selected longtime city chief operating officer Doug McGowen as his top pick for the job last week. However, five council members voted in favor of a non-binding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Raleigh church cited for dumping; pastor says he’s not the problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Raleigh church continues to deal with issues of illegal dumping from a nearby neighborhood, but this time they are being threatened with legal action. James Holmes, the pastor at Egypt Baptist Church, said he spends 20 to 30 hours of his own time each week trying to clean up the property. But he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy