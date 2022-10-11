$763K Wild Money ticket sold in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The person who hit the largest-ever Wild Money jackpot has yet to come forward, the Rhode Island Lottery said Tuesday.

The ticket worth $763,383 was sold at Milk N More on Park Avenue in Cranston, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers are 3, 4, 15, 23, 32.

R.I. Lottery said the jackpot beat the previous record of $601,206. That ticket was sold back in March 2006.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Rhode Island has also not been claimed, according to R.I. Lottery. It was sold Saturday at Cumberland Farms on West Natick Road in Warwick.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both above $400 million right now. The next drawing for Mega Millions is Tuesday, with an estimated jackpot of $445 million. Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $420 million.

