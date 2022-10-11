ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

$763K Wild Money ticket sold in Cranston

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAknG_0iV2VDf100

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The person who hit the largest-ever Wild Money jackpot has yet to come forward, the Rhode Island Lottery said Tuesday.

The ticket worth $763,383 was sold at Milk N More on Park Avenue in Cranston, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers are 3, 4, 15, 23, 32.

R.I. Lottery said the jackpot beat the previous record of $601,206. That ticket was sold back in March 2006.

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots top $400 million

A $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Rhode Island has also not been claimed, according to R.I. Lottery. It was sold Saturday at Cumberland Farms on West Natick Road in Warwick.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both above $400 million right now. The next drawing for Mega Millions is Tuesday, with an estimated jackpot of $445 million. Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $420 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

