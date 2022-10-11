ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

By Shelby Kapp
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon.

O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections.

UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. The rally begins at 5:30 p.m. at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center.

Tuesday is also the last day to register to vote in the State of Texas.

“It’s very important because we are the voice of the future so I think it’s a good idea for Beto O’Rourke,” said Antonio Jaurrieta a UTEP Student.

UTEP students could be seen registering on campus on Tuesday, as people carried signs that said last day to register.

Two friends Alejandra Rodarte and Angelica Acosta tell KTSM they are going to school to become teachers.

“Her and I are going to become teachers and you know how teachers here in the State of Texas are being underpaid and we hope that our wage can get increased so we hope that he focuses on education and gun laws as well the school shootings,” said Alejandra Rodarte a UTEP Student.

“Already registering to vote it’s important and we need to get our voices out there too and I’m glad that Beto is coming to speak to us about it and I think it’s important for all of the college students to get involved,” said Anjelica Acosta a UTEP Student.

UTEP Freshman Aleyah Garnett could be seen registering to vote for the first time on Tuesday.

“I’m really excited because like I have the power to help improve Texas so I feel like that’s really good to have,” said Aleyah Garnett a UTEP Student.

Garnett telling KTSM what topics she hopes O’Rourke speaks about.

“Women’s rights and our rights to like abortions and stuff and just overall gun control too because I feel like that’s a big problem in Texas that we need to figure out,” said Garnett.

Some students are still undecided when it comes to the governor’s race.

No, I haven’t decided yet, it’s too soon,” said Joshua Hamric UTEP Student. “From now until election day, I’ll probably do some more research definitely having all this here that awareness is awesome.”

Another UTEP student, a freshman telling KTSM 9 News he doesn’t know much about O’Rourke.

“I don’t know much about him but if he’s one of those interesting people then I feel like it’s good for students to know him,” said Max Langdon a UTEP Student.

