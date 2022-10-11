ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Service and sacrifice of MPD Lt. Michael Etchison, Sr., remembered by laying of wreath at his grave

On Oct. 11, 1977, Michael Etchison, Sr., 26, a lieutenant in the City of Monroe Police Department, lost his life in the line of duty on the streets of Monroe. His death made him the first, and to date only, police officer to be killed on duty in service to the citizens of Monroe. Etchison left behind a wife and son. At the time of his death, Etchison was a 5-year veteran of MPD.
MONROE, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co

Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Loganville, GA
Monroe, GA
Obituaries
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties

The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years – 32 years on the bench – Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County Police introduce Neighbors in Uniform

Officers share stories that highlight their meaningful relationships with residents. (Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022) – A video series highlighting the real-life friendships and relationships between Gwinnett County police officers and residents premieres today. With a focus on unveiling the Gwinnett Police Department’s mission to improve the quality of life in the Gwinnett community through delivery of professional services in an unbiased and compassionate manner, the department is introducing the Neighbors in Uniform series. On the clock and off, officers continue to form bonds with people in the community. Through this series, residents will learn about these relationships and get to know more personally those who serve and protect their community daily. The first three videos released give Gwinnettians the opportunity to learn more about:
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service#Ga
accesswdun.com

Wreck claims life of Cumming woman

A Cumming woman died Tuesday night in a collision with a truck on Ga. 20 at the entrance to Lakeland Plaza in Cumming. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said Alison Flowers, 43, of Cumming, died when her Hyundai Sonata failed to yield and turned in front of the Freightliner truck.
CUMMING, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Jack A. Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Susan Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 4612 E. Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 This 3 day of October, 2022. 908-83635 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20

CUMMING, Ga. - A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza. The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities find missing Gainesville man

Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found

COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
COVINGTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy