Monroe Local News
Service and sacrifice of MPD Lt. Michael Etchison, Sr., remembered by laying of wreath at his grave
On Oct. 11, 1977, Michael Etchison, Sr., 26, a lieutenant in the City of Monroe Police Department, lost his life in the line of duty on the streets of Monroe. His death made him the first, and to date only, police officer to be killed on duty in service to the citizens of Monroe. Etchison left behind a wife and son. At the time of his death, Etchison was a 5-year veteran of MPD.
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co
Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
nowhabersham.com
Mt. Airy police chief sworn in as county investigator; will hold down both jobs through January
Tim Jarrell has left his job as Mt. Airy’s town manager but he’s staying on as the town’s police chief through the first of next year. Until then, he’ll be pulling double duty in local law enforcement. Jarrell will serve as Mt. Airy’s part-time police chief...
43-year-old Georgia woman dies in collision with semitruck in Forsyth County
A 43-year-old Cumming woman is dead after a collision last night with a semitruck in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the area of Georgia Highway 20 at the entrance of the Lakeland Plaza shopping center regarding a vehicle versus a semitruck collision that had occurred at about 9:30 p.m.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years – 32 years on the bench – Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
accesswdun.com
Alto family hopes GSP will consider additional charge in fatal Habersham County wreck
An Alto woman has been charged in a 2021 wreck that claimed the lives of her 5-year-old passenger Lincoln Burgess and 29-year-old passenger Cynthenia Wade. Denise Gail Wade, 29, of Alto was arrested Oct. 8, charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield. But Burgess’ family...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County Police introduce Neighbors in Uniform
Officers share stories that highlight their meaningful relationships with residents. (Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022) – A video series highlighting the real-life friendships and relationships between Gwinnett County police officers and residents premieres today. With a focus on unveiling the Gwinnett Police Department’s mission to improve the quality of life in the Gwinnett community through delivery of professional services in an unbiased and compassionate manner, the department is introducing the Neighbors in Uniform series. On the clock and off, officers continue to form bonds with people in the community. Through this series, residents will learn about these relationships and get to know more personally those who serve and protect their community daily. The first three videos released give Gwinnettians the opportunity to learn more about:
accesswdun.com
Wreck claims life of Cumming woman
A Cumming woman died Tuesday night in a collision with a truck on Ga. 20 at the entrance to Lakeland Plaza in Cumming. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said Alison Flowers, 43, of Cumming, died when her Hyundai Sonata failed to yield and turned in front of the Freightliner truck.
Hundreds show up for beloved high school football star's visitation
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Hundreds came to pay their respects Tuesday night to 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt during his visitation inside The Jefferson Church. Besides his family, Elijah’s teammates, classmates, and teachers were among those who stood in line to honor him. Elijah was gunned down outside the Dave and...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Jack A. Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Susan Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 4612 E. Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 This 3 day of October, 2022. 908-83635 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.
WXIA 11 Alive
GBI searches for woman missing since April in Barrow County
Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on April 21. However, she lived in Barrow County.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20
CUMMING, Ga. - A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza. The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when...
accesswdun.com
Authorities find missing Gainesville man
Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
Monroe Local News
MPD will be conducting active shooter training at The Bridge of Georgia this week
MONROE, GA (Oct. 10, 2022) – If you see a large police presence around Blaine Street this week, there is no need to panic. It is the Monroe Police Department conducting its annual two days of active shooter training. This year, training will take place at The Bridge of Georgia (109 Blaine Street, Monroe).
'I feel I can hold him close to my heart' | 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt honored, remembered at vigil
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Elijah DeWitt was a star prep football player before being gunned down in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville shopping center last week. Family and friends took time to honor Elijah's memory Sunday evening as the small Jackson County community of Jefferson prepares for his funeral this week.
Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
fox5atlanta.com
Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
