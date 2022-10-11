ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Lizzo Performs In Leotards Because of Beyoncé

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, cover star Lizzo covers topics spanning from politics to polyamory to her rock band roots and more. Lizzo is constantly referenced (for better or worse) in conversations surrounding body positivity, which she tells Vanity Fair that no, she does not get tired of. That includes what she wears — like the signature leotards she and her dancers started wearing on stage in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her "SNL" Appearance in a Totally See-Through Catsuit

Megan Thee Stallion is kicking off her hosting stint at SNL in one of today's most ubiquitous trends. The rapper posted some behind-the-scenes images from rehearsals for her upcoming appearance on this week's "Saturday Night Live" on NBC as both host and musical guest. And the wardrobe choices are truly head-turning, as she embraces both the sheer and catsuit trends in one unforgettable outfit.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection

Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Turn Sheer Black Dresses Into ‘Wicked’ Costumes

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are using their wardrobe to defy gravity, all in pursuit of a slice of pizza. On Thursday, Jenner posted a video to her TikTok, spending a night out with Bieber as they were both dressed exactly like Elphaba. For the non-Broadway enthusiasts, Elphaba is the Wicked Witch of the West from "Wicked," complete with green body paint and an all-black look.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Nas
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Lizzo
Person
Barbie Ferreira
shefinds

2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger

While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mullet#Celebrity#Vanity Fair#The#Capri
POPSUGAR

Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Daughters Make a Stylish Trio at the "Halloween Ends" Premiere

The "Halloween Ends" premiere was a family affair for Jamie Lee Curtis. The actor brought along her two daughters, 35-year-old Annie Guest and 26-year-old Ruby Guest, to celebrate the slasher film's debut at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The trio held hands and shared a few sweet interactions while posing together on the red carpet alongside other stars from the horror flick, including Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, and Rohan Campbell.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Takes Her Look From Day to Night in Business Casual Blazer Dress and Stand-Out Thigh High Boots

Tia Mowry goes from “carpool lane hunnie to night out stunnin'” in her latest post to Instagram. The short clip posted yesterday saw the former “Twitches” star clad in three different look, Mowry taking her style from day to night with a few stand-out additions. The first outfit saw the mom of two dressed in black pleather shorts which she paired alongside a black and white striped tank top tucked into the bottoms. Mowry carried a black bag and wore large silver hoops, finishing off her ensemble in black sandal heels with clear vinyl toes that further elevated her outfit. After the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Christina Aguilera Is Releasing a New "Beautiful" Music Video For World Mental Health Day

Image Source: Getty / Rodrigo Varela / The Latin Recording Academy. Christina Aguilera's iconic "Beautiful" music video is getting a makeover 20 years after the song was first released. "In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I'm honored to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th," Aguilera captioned a clip from the video, posted on Oct. 11, one day after World Mental Health Day. "Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first."
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘Family Karma’ Season 3 Trailer: Two Weddings Are Better Than One!

BravoCon is all about the Bravo family, so it’s fitting that some big Family Karma news just dropped! Bravo’s first docuseries to feature an all-Indian cast will return with a brand-new season on Sunday, November 6 at 9PM ET/PT. In case you’re not familiar, the show follows a dynamic group of friends in Miami trying to navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional, hilarious, and meddling families. For existing and soon-to-be fans of the show, the Season 3 trailer is enticing! This season will feature not just one, but two over the top...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
POPSUGAR

Avril Lavigne Still Has Her Outfit From the "Complicated" Music Video

From her music to her style, Avril Lavigne's authority as the pop–punk queen has never been stronger. Since releasing her seventh studio album, "Love Sux," in February, the "Complicated" singer has appeared in music videos alongside Willow and Machine Gun Kelly and performed on stage with Olivia Rodrigo, looking like a badass during every performance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy