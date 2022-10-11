Read full article on original website
Related
NYLON
Lizzo Performs In Leotards Because of Beyoncé
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, cover star Lizzo covers topics spanning from politics to polyamory to her rock band roots and more. Lizzo is constantly referenced (for better or worse) in conversations surrounding body positivity, which she tells Vanity Fair that no, she does not get tired of. That includes what she wears — like the signature leotards she and her dancers started wearing on stage in 2014.
Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her "SNL" Appearance in a Totally See-Through Catsuit
Megan Thee Stallion is kicking off her hosting stint at SNL in one of today's most ubiquitous trends. The rapper posted some behind-the-scenes images from rehearsals for her upcoming appearance on this week's "Saturday Night Live" on NBC as both host and musical guest. And the wardrobe choices are truly head-turning, as she embraces both the sheer and catsuit trends in one unforgettable outfit.
Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection
Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Turn Sheer Black Dresses Into ‘Wicked’ Costumes
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are using their wardrobe to defy gravity, all in pursuit of a slice of pizza. On Thursday, Jenner posted a video to her TikTok, spending a night out with Bieber as they were both dressed exactly like Elphaba. For the non-Broadway enthusiasts, Elphaba is the Wicked Witch of the West from "Wicked," complete with green body paint and an all-black look.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift Lead the 2022 AMA Nominations
The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards are in! On Oct. 13, the full slate of nominees were revealed, kicking off with the best new artist category, which was presented by Becky G on ABC's "Good Morning America." Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Latto, Måneskin, and Steve Lacy all scored nods following their successful year in music.
2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger
While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today
A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Daughters Make a Stylish Trio at the "Halloween Ends" Premiere
The "Halloween Ends" premiere was a family affair for Jamie Lee Curtis. The actor brought along her two daughters, 35-year-old Annie Guest and 26-year-old Ruby Guest, to celebrate the slasher film's debut at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The trio held hands and shared a few sweet interactions while posing together on the red carpet alongside other stars from the horror flick, including Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, and Rohan Campbell.
msn.com
Dad sent baby crowdsurfing to meet The Rock and he thought it was a toy doll
At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage. But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile. While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week,...
I’m a fashion pro…the top 15 mistakes that make your outfit look cheap and they’re really easy to fix
FORGET spending hundreds to look expensive, as elevating your outfit could be as easy as 15 simple styling hacks. The rising costs has affected billions across the world, including those who live and breathe all things fashion. Luckily, looking well put-together and chic has never been easier, according to style...
You Can Get Jennifer Lopez's Bordeaux Nails For Just $7
Jennifer Lopez is a lady in bordeaux with her latest manicure. On Oct. 13, the star attended the Ralph Lauren spring/summer '23 runway show in California with vampy fall nails. Lopez's nails were filed into a short square shape and painted a deep oxblood shade. Though simple, the nail look...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kris Jenner Reacts to Needing a Hip Replacement and Becoming "Somebody Older Than I Feel"
In Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner decides to consult an orthopedic surgeon after ongoing pain in her right hip. The pain is so disruptive that Jenner tells the doctor she "literally couldn't walk" without a cane the prior week, per People. "The pain that I've been feeling seems...
Bride super glues her ears to her head for wedding pics but people are divided
It's every bride's dream to look perfect on her wedding day, but if you're breaking out the super glue to adjust your appearance - perhaps that's a sign you might have taken things a step too far. And that's exactly what one bride resorted to ahead of her big day,...
Anne Hathaway's Thigh-High Slit Gown Comes in the Boldest Neon Color
Anne Hathaway is trying her hand at the neon trend this week, spotted on a press tour for "Armageddon Time" walking into a studio in New York City on Wednesday afternoon. Catching eyes as she waved at the crowd on her way into the interview, Hathaway sported a bright-yellow dress and minimal jewelry to accessorize.
Kylie Jenner Channels Batman in a Plunging Jumpsuit and a Corset With Fake Abs
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to tease her upcoming Batman-themed capsule launch that is coming to a store near you in approximately one week's time. And, while her yellow and black winged eyes and lipkit-enhanced smile was flawless, her outfit choice certainly had all eyes on her.
Tia Mowry Takes Her Look From Day to Night in Business Casual Blazer Dress and Stand-Out Thigh High Boots
Tia Mowry goes from “carpool lane hunnie to night out stunnin'” in her latest post to Instagram. The short clip posted yesterday saw the former “Twitches” star clad in three different look, Mowry taking her style from day to night with a few stand-out additions. The first outfit saw the mom of two dressed in black pleather shorts which she paired alongside a black and white striped tank top tucked into the bottoms. Mowry carried a black bag and wore large silver hoops, finishing off her ensemble in black sandal heels with clear vinyl toes that further elevated her outfit. After the...
Christina Aguilera Is Releasing a New "Beautiful" Music Video For World Mental Health Day
Image Source: Getty / Rodrigo Varela / The Latin Recording Academy. Christina Aguilera's iconic "Beautiful" music video is getting a makeover 20 years after the song was first released. "In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I'm honored to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th," Aguilera captioned a clip from the video, posted on Oct. 11, one day after World Mental Health Day. "Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first."
‘Family Karma’ Season 3 Trailer: Two Weddings Are Better Than One!
BravoCon is all about the Bravo family, so it’s fitting that some big Family Karma news just dropped! Bravo’s first docuseries to feature an all-Indian cast will return with a brand-new season on Sunday, November 6 at 9PM ET/PT. In case you’re not familiar, the show follows a dynamic group of friends in Miami trying to navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional, hilarious, and meddling families. For existing and soon-to-be fans of the show, the Season 3 trailer is enticing! This season will feature not just one, but two over the top...
Avril Lavigne Still Has Her Outfit From the "Complicated" Music Video
From her music to her style, Avril Lavigne's authority as the pop–punk queen has never been stronger. Since releasing her seventh studio album, "Love Sux," in February, the "Complicated" singer has appeared in music videos alongside Willow and Machine Gun Kelly and performed on stage with Olivia Rodrigo, looking like a badass during every performance.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0