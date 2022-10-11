Read full article on original website
3 fishermen survive over 24 hours, fight off sharks in Gulf before miraculous rescue
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast were rescued after surviving for more than a day despite being attacked by sharks that inflicted deep cuts on their hands and shredded one of their life jackets. Phong Le, Luan...
Angler sets state record with ‘monster’ hybrid trout
BOISE, Idaho (Gray News) - An angler in Idaho has set a new state record by catching a massive fish in Henrys Lake. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, angler Hailey Thomas hooked a “monster” 36-inch-long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake on Oct. 4.
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those killed Thursday...
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A man is dead, and a worker is in the hospital after a tractor-trailer driven by a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, the crash occurred at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a Holiday...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace Friday (Oct.14). Police responded to a call of gunshots in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace around 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 9). Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, identified as 19-year-old Yasmine Halum, laying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence.
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing. The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
