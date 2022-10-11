East Tennessee women veterans bound for D.C. after two-year delay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) ― After two years of delays caused by the pandemic, over 140 women veterans will be flown from Knoxville to Washington D.C. on Wednesday to see memorials built to honor them and so many others.

It’s the first HonorAir flight that will honor female veterans. This particular flight mission had originally been scheduled for April 2020 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, but organizers had to twice reschedule it due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s an honor to hang out with women veterans because they have provided so many different experiences than men,” Dr. Laura Hebert said. “So tomorrow, I will get to hear all these new stories of how these women experienced the military and wars, and how it impacted their lives.”

Hebert will also have a story to share after being called upon to serve as an engineer in Desert Storm and Desert Shield in 1990 and 1991.

“I was married to a soldier, but I was the one that was called up and I actually had issues because I had an eight-month-old baby when I was called away, and I returned when she was 14 months old,” Hebert said.

It’s stories like hers, that Hebert said makes the women getting on the flight who they are today and the flight itself provides an opportunity to reflect on those that came before them.

“I’m proud to be a woman. It’s like I’m following and trying to be successful like these women veterans have been and they have given their lives for this country,” she said.

Amongst the women, two gentlemen who served in World War II will also be going on the day trip. Flight 31 will depart from Knoxville at 9 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to return by 7:40 that evening.

