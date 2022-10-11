ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Alleged serial robber taken into custody by SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening. According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.
KTSA

SAPD: Man found with zip tied wrists, two teens arrested after chase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teens are now under arrest after a man at a west side motel was found with zip ties around his wrists. Officers went to a San Antonio Econo Lodge on Friday morning after an employee told them a man speaking only Spanish had walked into the front office saying he had been robbed. The victim told staff the two men who had robbed him had left in a white SUV.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Police searching for missing teenage boy last seen Oct. 3

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in looking for a missing teenage boy last seen in a neighborhood on the west side on October 3. Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 16, was last seen in the 900 block of a Snowshoe. He is described by police as 5'7" in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. His hair is described as curly and collar-length and he is right-handed.
KTSA

SAPD investigating death of man found inside home on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking into the death of a man they think might be suspicious. The man was found dead in his home on the southwest side Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Hatton Street to perform a welfare check after the man had not been seen since Monday.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

