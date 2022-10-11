Read full article on original website
Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes
SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue. Authorities said the man...
SAFD quickly suppresses fire at central-San Antonio living complex
SAN ANTONIO — An unknown number of people were temporarily displaced Friday afternoon after a fire broke out at a central-San Antonio home converted into several apartment units. Though local fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes of arriving, SAFD spokesperson Doug...
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
Alleged serial robber taken into custody by SAPD
SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening. According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
Fight between San Antonio cleaning crew members ends in murder at Florida hotel, police say
PORT LABELLE, Fla. — A cleaning company employee from San Antonio has been charged with murder after a shooting that killed his coworker, also an Alamo City native, at a Florida hotel. According to arrest records, 36-year-old Vincent Harris and 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier got into some kind of...
Man found dead in pool of blood after being shot near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead, lying in a pool of his own blood after being shot near downtown and San Antonio police are working to find the suspect responsible. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday to E. Fredericksburg and La Harpe Street for someone lying on the ground.
SAPD: Man found with zip tied wrists, two teens arrested after chase
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teens are now under arrest after a man at a west side motel was found with zip ties around his wrists. Officers went to a San Antonio Econo Lodge on Friday morning after an employee told them a man speaking only Spanish had walked into the front office saying he had been robbed. The victim told staff the two men who had robbed him had left in a white SUV.
“What will it take to get him arrested?” Neighbors incensed by indecency
SAN ANTONIO — People in Highland Park are wondering when they will see an arrest in a series of events that has shocked the well-established neighborhood. The first indecent exposure incident was reported three weeks ago when a homeowner shared door-bell camera video with San Antonio Police. The camera...
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
Police searching for missing teenage boy last seen Oct. 3
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in looking for a missing teenage boy last seen in a neighborhood on the west side on October 3. Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 16, was last seen in the 900 block of a Snowshoe. He is described by police as 5'7" in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. His hair is described as curly and collar-length and he is right-handed.
Woman who called police while being chased, found shot in the head
(SAN ANTONIO, TX)– The San Antonio Police department is reporting that a woman who called them because someone was chasing her, was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. The call came in around 3:34 a.m. on Monday. While authorities were searching for the woman and her...
Arson investigators look into how fire began at San Antonio construction site
SAN ANTONIO — A call came in for a brush fire around 4:15 a.m. on Breeden Avenue on the city's north side. Arson investigators are now determining if the fire truly began in the brush, or in a nearby trailer. The San Antonio Fire Department said the trailer was...
Erik Cantu, DeLorean Legal Woes: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Four of the Current's 10 most-read stories of the week involved Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old shot by a now-fired police officer.
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
Pregnant woman wakes up to fire on southside
SAN ANTONIO — A pregnant woman woke up to a fire on the southside late Tuesday night, officials say. Just before 10:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Fenfield for a reported structure fire. A pregnant woman woke up...
San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly New Year's Day crash
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three years after his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father and his young daughter in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day, Cesar Gonzalez has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two other young victims were hurt when, according to authorities,...
SAPD investigating death of man found inside home on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking into the death of a man they think might be suspicious. The man was found dead in his home on the southwest side Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Hatton Street to perform a welfare check after the man had not been seen since Monday.
