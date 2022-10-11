ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County cracks down on street racing

Those involved in street racing or stunt driving in Gwinnett County will now face stiffer consequences. They could actually have their vehicle impounded. The current state law does not address impounding vehicles, only fines. The county decided to take further action. On Tuesday, commissioners approved the new ordinance allowing vehicles...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett County opens veterans resource center

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County is working to support more veterans in the metro with a new resource center. Veterans and county leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Monday to introduce the Veteran and Family Services office in Lawrenceville. It is meant to help connect veterans and their families to local,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 4 - Oct. 10:. • Thapelo Haughton, 48, Lochinver Lane, Conyers; cruelty to children.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault

Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect

A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
GAINESVILLE, GA

