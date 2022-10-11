Read full article on original website
KKTV
Two car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a ‘donut’ and collided with...
Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: What animal is this?. Updated: 20 hours ago. What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain...
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious crash Wednesday evening. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Boulder St. and Prairie Rd. at 6:50 p.m. on reports of an accident. At the scene, officers found a crash involving a vehicle and The post Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a burglary that happened in the east part of the city in late September. In a release sent Friday, police said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Sept. 30 in the 3800 block of...
KKTV
Arrests made after ‘short foot chase’ in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested two people following a ‘short foot chase’ on the northeast side of town Thursday. According to a blotter entry, detectives found a stolen vehicle in the 9600 block of North Powers Boulevard near East Woodman Road around 10 a.m.
Impaired driver kills two on I-25 in DougCo, highway patrol says
(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after their vehicle lost a wheel and stopped on the side of I-25. Another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck their vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.
KKTV
Crash causes delays on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was causing delays along southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call for a crash at about 4:35 p.m. near Lake Avenue. Last time this article was updated, there were no life-threatening injuries reported. When this article was updated at 5:10 p.m., at least one lane was open.
KKTV
Crews respond to a fire east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire east of Colorado Springs on Friday. Just before 1 p.m. there was heavy smoke in an area close to Highway 24 and Log Road. An exact address was not available. The fire appeared to be under control by about 1:20 p.m.
KKTV
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
KKTV
Castle Rock resident suspected of vehicular homicide and DUI after 2 die on I-25
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A person from Castle Rock is suspected of driving under the influence as they are being charged with vehicular homicide. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reporting a trooper was called to help four people experiencing car problems on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday night at about 10:30. The trooper was helping the group on the shoulder of the road, according to CSP.
KKTV
Woman reported missing in the Security-Widefield area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are asking for help with locating a missing woman who may be in danger. The sheriff’s office didn’t add why they consider her “endangered,” but they are asking everyone to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Lindsay Woods. Woods is pictured at the top of this article. She was last seen near Security Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard south of Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Nighttime full closure of S. Academy and Ramp at I-25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CDOT News Release) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction will temporarily close the southbound on-ramp at I-25 and CO 16 (Mile Point 132/131- Mesa Ridge Parkway) along with a southbound right lane on I-25. The nighttime closures are scheduled nightly Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18 to allow the implementation of the on-ramp traffic switch from CO 16 to the new configuration.
KKTV
Power restored for an area in west Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A power outage was affecting an area on the west side of Colorado Springs Friday morning. Power has since been restored. Colorado Springs Utilities showed an outage affecting an area along South 8th Street and including parts of West Cimarron Street and a portion of I-25. A map showing the full outage area is at the top of this article.
KKTV
Missing boy found after Colorado Springs police ask public for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Police said Damiean Goings was found shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police are asking the public for help finding a missing and endangered teen. But they also say if you see him, do not approach him. 15-year-old Damiean Goings was last see in...
klkntv.com
Colorado deputies find dog that was lost in mountains for three months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A golden retriever spent three months in the mountains outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. But with the help of some new technology and a few Fremont County deputies, the dog returned home. For Taylor Salazar’s family, their golden retriever, Farrah, is no ordinary dog.
Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
KKTV
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
KKTV
Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
KKTV
Colorado woman pinned by the officer who saved her when she was an infant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman will be serving the El Paso County community as a sheriff’s deputy, after sharing a powerful moment with the man who saved her more than 20 years ago. According to a post by the Escondido Police Department in California, Deputy Young...
