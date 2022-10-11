The Minnesota Vikings added a Tennessee Titans draft pick to their roster on Tuesday.

The Vikings announced via Twitter that they signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans practice squad. The Nashville native is joining Minnesota after the team suffered several injuries during their 29-22 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Vikings also moved running back Ty Chandler, another Nashville native, to injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury against the Bears. Chandler played at Montgomery Bell Academy before committing to Tennessee in 2016, then transferred to UNC in 2021. He was selected by Minnesota at No. 169 overall in the fifth round of the 2022 draft.

Jackson, a 24-year-old rookie, was selected by the Titans at No. 204 overall during the sixth round of the 2022 draft but was waived in final roster cuts. Jackson appeared in a couple of preseason games with the Titans and totaled 14 tackles against the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson attended Overton High School and played at Tennessee for five years before he started his NFL journey. He earned second-team All-SEC honors after setting career-high marks in tackles (78), sacks (1.5), tackles for loss (nine), quarterback hits (12), passes defensed (12), and executed his first career pick-six for 55 yards in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans draft pick Theo Jackson signs with Minnesota Vikings