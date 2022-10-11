Read full article on original website
$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown
Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
California hopes to lure more anglers with introduction of 365-day fishing license
California anglers can soon purchase a 365-day fishing licenses for 2023, as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will kick off sales on Nov. 15 — months sooner than initially anticipated. “I applaud the staff that worked tirelessly to bring this benefit to California’s anglers who have been...
Who is Brian Dahle? 1-on-1 with the man trying to unseat CA Gov. Gavin Newsom
A recent poll found that more than 50% of California voters are not familiar with Republican State Senator Brian Dahle, who is running against current Governor Gavin Newsom.
Latinos have largest representation gap in executive positions in California government
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Although Latinos make up a significant portion of California's population, the group remains underrepresented on influential state boards and commissions, according to a recent study. The study by the UCLA Latino Politics and Policy Insitute found Latinos have the largest representation gap among all racial and...
More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
Californians confront rising cost of living
If you’ve got your mind on your money and your money on your mind, you aren’t alone. Driven largely by increases in the cost of food, housing and health care, inflation rose 8.2% in September compared to the same time last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday. And the core inflation rate […]
What would Rob Bonta do next as California attorney general?
In an hour-long interview with CalMatters, Attorney General Rob Bonta talks about rising crime, affordable housing, concealed guns and other priorities if he wins a full term.
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy.
California puts an end to the "pink tax"
“The “Pink Tax” is a sexist penalty based purely on gender,” said Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan. “Paying a financial cost for being a woman is unjust and only adds to the gender wage and wealth gaps."
Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
California's 10,000 Miles of ‘Internet for All' Cable Gets Start in Poway
Construction began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide high-speed internet service options to everyone in the state. "California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We're...
Rural California as the 51st state? Speakers convey their vision to Modesto City Council
The revolution came to the Modesto City Council meeting Tuesday evening. About a dozen people supporting the New California State movement spoke during public comment. The goal is to create a 51st state from California’s rural areas. The new state would abide by the U.S. Constitution, would not subject...
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
7 things to know when moving to California
US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
These California cities still use the state’s original area codes
When telephone lines expanded across the United States, three area codes were established to cover the entire state of California. As the population grew, more area codes were introduced, but the first three are still in use.
Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison,...
Homeless Population in California Has Increased by Over 22,000 Since 2019
The first headcount of the homeless population since 2019 revealed an increase of 22,500 people in California now without housing. The rate at which this increase was seen is no different from California's normal rate, but the increase brings the total homeless population up to 173,8000, according to CalMatters. Experts...
