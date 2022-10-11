ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA

$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown

Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
KGET

More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
CalMatters

Californians confront rising cost of living

If you’ve got your mind on your money and your money on your mind, you aren’t alone. Driven largely by increases in the cost of food, housing and health care, inflation rose 8.2% in September compared to the same time last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday. And the core inflation rate […]
GV Wire

Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
Real Estate Nate

7 things to know when moving to California

US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
SFGate

Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison,...
insideedition.com

Homeless Population in California Has Increased by Over 22,000 Since 2019

The first headcount of the homeless population since 2019 revealed an increase of 22,500 people in California now without housing. The rate at which this increase was seen is no different from California's normal rate, but the increase brings the total homeless population up to 173,8000, according to CalMatters. Experts...
