14th annual event draws 200 to Historic Courthouse. Nearly 200 area residents lined the sidewalks of downtown Monroe on Sunday and silently prayed abortion would one day be a thing of the past. Prior to taking to the streets, speakers at the 14th annual Life Chain event reminded those attending that the fight to protect the sanctity of life continues despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. While a positive development for those who support the right to life, the speakers said, continuing to defend those who cannot defend themselves is as important now as ever.

MONROE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO