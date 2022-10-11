Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Social Circle City Schools is hiring
Social Circle City Schools has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Click or tap on this link to complete an application. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website. Please note a posting could be remove at any time due to a position being filled.
Live Lakeside in This $7.25M Contemporary Clarkesville Estate
Situated in Cherokee Cove on Lake Burton, this newly constructed, 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath estate is a great example of a home begging to become a telecommuters’ primary residence.
Monroe Local News
Fight for life continues for unborn
14th annual event draws 200 to Historic Courthouse. Nearly 200 area residents lined the sidewalks of downtown Monroe on Sunday and silently prayed abortion would one day be a thing of the past. Prior to taking to the streets, speakers at the 14th annual Life Chain event reminded those attending that the fight to protect the sanctity of life continues despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. While a positive development for those who support the right to life, the speakers said, continuing to defend those who cannot defend themselves is as important now as ever.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Mary LaLiberte Moss, 98, of Loganville
Mary Jane Moss age 98 passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born Mary Jane LaLiberte on January 25, 1924 in Des Moines, Iowa to William Joseph LaLiberte and Leah Agnes Blair. She was the second of 5 children. She was married to Robert A Moss and had 3 loving children. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; her beloved husband; her daughter, Barbara Sheetz; and great-granddaughter, Laura Gwen Winstanley. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Moss Stephens; son, William Allyn Moss (Aldona); grandchildren, Melanie Stephens Winstanley (John), Elizabeth Stephens, Jason Sheetz (Lake), Chaney Moss, Ashley Moss, and Parker Moss; and great-grandchildren, Nick Swagel, Kyle Winstanley, Colton Sheetz, and Piper Sheetz.
Some Georgia candidates expected to be no-shows when series of debates kick off
ATLANTA — A series of debates will take place starting Sunday as the Atlanta Press Club series kicks off. But among them, it appears, will be some notable no-shows. In politics, debates are traditional. They are not required, especially for candidates who might think they can win without them.
wuga.org
The University of Georgia issues safety notice to drivers and pedestrians
The University of Georgia sent out a public reminder this morning to encourage students, faculty, staff and visitors to maintain safe practices on the roads. The reminder included several considerations for pedestrians, drivers and those using alternative transportation vehicles such as bicycles and electric scooters. It stressed the importance of reserving crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians only and recommended using UGA buses and ACC transit options to reduce congestion on campus during class changes and peak travel times.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Mary Frances Crizer McKinney, 75, of Loganville
Mary Frances Crizer McKinney, 75 of Loganville, GA went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on October 13, 1946 in Alvon, WV to the late Delbert Lewis and Irene Dolin Crizer. Mary is survived by her loving husband of...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Deanna ‘Dee’ Crawford, 65, of Loganville
Deanna “Dee” Crawford, age 65, of Loganville, Georgia, died on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a sudden onset of cancer. She is survived by her three devoted and loving children; Kimberly Crawford Smith (Wes), Tiffany Crawford Hale (Kyle) and Chad Crawford (Alex) all of Loganville, Georgia; nine beloved grandchildren, Avery, Cooper and Tanner Smith, Cohen, Leyton and Asher Hale, & Charlee, Canler and Colbie Crawford; sister, Debbi Merryman (Glenn) of Alto, GA; two brothers, Bill Nash of Pensacola, FL, and Mike Nash (Nancy) Granbury, TX; Kim, Tiffany and Chad’s father, Terry L. Crawford of Covington, GA; mother-in-law, Barbara Crawford of Covington, GA; sisters-in-law, Susan Mitchell (Larry) of Mansfield, GA and Linda Bates (Jeff) of Canton, GA; brother-in-law, Steve Crawford of Covington, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of many friends.
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Lawrence Ellis, 68, of Loganville
Robert “Bob” Lawrence Ellis, age 68 of Loganville, GA, passed away Saturday, October 8th, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Clement Ellis Jr.; and his mother, Marguerite Catherine “Taylor” Ellis. He was survived in death by his three loving daughters, Mary “Maggie” Marguerite Ellis, Lauren Grace Ellis, and Olivia Faith Ellis; as well as his former wife, Cheryl Renee Ellis.
Monroe Local News
Service and sacrifice of MPD Lt. Michael Etchison, Sr., remembered by laying of wreath at his grave
On Oct. 11, 1977, Michael Etchison, Sr., 26, a lieutenant in the City of Monroe Police Department, lost his life in the line of duty on the streets of Monroe. His death made him the first, and to date only, police officer to be killed on duty in service to the citizens of Monroe. Etchison left behind a wife and son. At the time of his death, Etchison was a 5-year veteran of MPD.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Arthur Taylor Moretz, 51, of Loganville
Arthur Taylor Moretz age 51 of Loganville, GA., passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Taylor Moretz and Erline Harris Moretz; brother, William Mize; and sister, Martha Simpson. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Honsinger Moretz; step daughters, Anna Lily East and Zoe Taylor Wynn; grandson, Clark Taylor East; sister, Brenda Finley (Bob); and brothers, Thomas Moretz and Terry Moretz (Crystal).
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
Monroe Local News
Local dentist takes part in annual event to benefit vets
On Thursday, Oct. 13, Walton Dental Care will host its annual “Freedom Day” event. This free service is catered to those who have served in the military, are actively serving, or are immediate family of those who have. Some of the care offeredwill include: examinations, cleanings, x-rays, and same day treatments.
Monroe Local News
Early morning fire Thursday at South Gwinnett High School under investigation
(Snellville, Ga., October 13, 2022) – Gwinnett County Public School Police are investigating an early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Gwinnett High School that led to the school being evacuation. South Gwinnett High School serves some students from the Gwinnett County side of Loganville. According to...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Strange mental health issues and slew of juvenile problems
The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Damage to Property – Ridge...
