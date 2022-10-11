ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Monroe Local News

Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Click or tap on this link to complete an application. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website. Please note a posting could be remove at any time due to a position being filled.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Fight for life continues for unborn

14th annual event draws 200 to Historic Courthouse. Nearly 200 area residents lined the sidewalks of downtown Monroe on Sunday and silently prayed abortion would one day be a thing of the past. Prior to taking to the streets, speakers at the 14th annual Life Chain event reminded those attending that the fight to protect the sanctity of life continues despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. While a positive development for those who support the right to life, the speakers said, continuing to defend those who cannot defend themselves is as important now as ever.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Mary LaLiberte Moss, 98, of Loganville

Mary Jane Moss age 98 passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born Mary Jane LaLiberte on January 25, 1924 in Des Moines, Iowa to William Joseph LaLiberte and Leah Agnes Blair. She was the second of 5 children. She was married to Robert A Moss and had 3 loving children. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; her beloved husband; her daughter, Barbara Sheetz; and great-granddaughter, Laura Gwen Winstanley. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Moss Stephens; son, William Allyn Moss (Aldona); grandchildren, Melanie Stephens Winstanley (John), Elizabeth Stephens, Jason Sheetz (Lake), Chaney Moss, Ashley Moss, and Parker Moss; and great-grandchildren, Nick Swagel, Kyle Winstanley, Colton Sheetz, and Piper Sheetz.
LOGANVILLE, GA
County
Walton County, GA
City
Monroe, GA
City
Loganville, GA
Walton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
wuga.org

The University of Georgia issues safety notice to drivers and pedestrians

The University of Georgia sent out a public reminder this morning to encourage students, faculty, staff and visitors to maintain safe practices on the roads. The reminder included several considerations for pedestrians, drivers and those using alternative transportation vehicles such as bicycles and electric scooters. It stressed the importance of reserving crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians only and recommended using UGA buses and ACC transit options to reduce congestion on campus during class changes and peak travel times.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties

The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Person
John Howard
Person
Mark Moore
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Deanna ‘Dee’ Crawford, 65, of Loganville

Deanna “Dee” Crawford, age 65, of Loganville, Georgia, died on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a sudden onset of cancer. She is survived by her three devoted and loving children; Kimberly Crawford Smith (Wes), Tiffany Crawford Hale (Kyle) and Chad Crawford (Alex) all of Loganville, Georgia; nine beloved grandchildren, Avery, Cooper and Tanner Smith, Cohen, Leyton and Asher Hale, & Charlee, Canler and Colbie Crawford; sister, Debbi Merryman (Glenn) of Alto, GA; two brothers, Bill Nash of Pensacola, FL, and Mike Nash (Nancy) Granbury, TX; Kim, Tiffany and Chad’s father, Terry L. Crawford of Covington, GA; mother-in-law, Barbara Crawford of Covington, GA; sisters-in-law, Susan Mitchell (Larry) of Mansfield, GA and Linda Bates (Jeff) of Canton, GA; brother-in-law, Steve Crawford of Covington, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of many friends.
LOGANVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Lawrence Ellis, 68, of Loganville

Robert “Bob” Lawrence Ellis, age 68 of Loganville, GA, passed away Saturday, October 8th, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Clement Ellis Jr.; and his mother, Marguerite Catherine “Taylor” Ellis. He was survived in death by his three loving daughters, Mary “Maggie” Marguerite Ellis, Lauren Grace Ellis, and Olivia Faith Ellis; as well as his former wife, Cheryl Renee Ellis.
LOGANVILLE, GA
#Mayor
Monroe Local News

Service and sacrifice of MPD Lt. Michael Etchison, Sr., remembered by laying of wreath at his grave

On Oct. 11, 1977, Michael Etchison, Sr., 26, a lieutenant in the City of Monroe Police Department, lost his life in the line of duty on the streets of Monroe. His death made him the first, and to date only, police officer to be killed on duty in service to the citizens of Monroe. Etchison left behind a wife and son. At the time of his death, Etchison was a 5-year veteran of MPD.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Arthur Taylor Moretz, 51, of Loganville

Arthur Taylor Moretz age 51 of Loganville, GA., passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Taylor Moretz and Erline Harris Moretz; brother, William Mize; and sister, Martha Simpson. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Honsinger Moretz; step daughters, Anna Lily East and Zoe Taylor Wynn; grandson, Clark Taylor East; sister, Brenda Finley (Bob); and brothers, Thomas Moretz and Terry Moretz (Crystal).
LOGANVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
GEORGIA STATE
News Break
Politics
Monroe Local News

Local dentist takes part in annual event to benefit vets

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Walton Dental Care will host its annual “Freedom Day” event. This free service is catered to those who have served in the military, are actively serving, or are immediate family of those who have. Some of the care offeredwill include: examinations, cleanings, x-rays, and same day treatments.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Early morning fire Thursday at South Gwinnett High School under investigation

(Snellville, Ga., October 13, 2022) – Gwinnett County Public School Police are investigating an early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Gwinnett High School that led to the school being evacuation. South Gwinnett High School serves some students from the Gwinnett County side of Loganville. According to...
SNELLVILLE, GA

