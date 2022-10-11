ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
This could be the ultimate, “are we sure they’re good?” game. The Miami Dolphins are 3-2 after a loss to the Jets without Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater for much of it. They do have wins over the Bills and Bengals, but I’m not sure they are good. I’m not sure the Minnesota Vikings are good either. They’ve barely beaten the Bears and Lions and got killed by the Eagles. Even at 4-1, I’m not sure they’re good either.
The TNF broadcast missed an opportunity to share the full context of George Preston Marshall’s contemptible legacy with the Washington Commanders. Dan Snyder is widely considered to be the NFL’s worst owner, which is a pretty impressive feat in a billionaire’s club headed by wealthy moguls. Still, no one seems to be as insufferably inhumane as Snyder, who fled a congressional subpoena by flocking to the Mediterranean coastline in his yacht. It gets even worse in a recent ESPN report, which reveals that Snyder has “dirt” on the NFL — and that virtually every other NFL owner hates him.
Pat McAfee is an absolute legend for belly flopping into the Tennessee River on ESPN’s College GameDay. The newest member of ESPN’s College GameDay has been a tremendous caffeine boost for the pre-game show. Pat McAfee may be new in the college football world for some, but he is diving into it head first. While he did not do exactly that on Saturday in Knoxville, this absolute stallion decked out in checkered overalls turned a backflip into a belly flop into the cool Tennessee River.
