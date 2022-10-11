Read full article on original website
Ohio State football predicted to land stud 5-star recruit
The recruiting front has been quiet in terms of commitments for the Ohio State football team since the season started. Recruits for the 2023 class have been busy taking visits to multiple campuses and trying to figure out where might be the best place for them. Ohio State has been...
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Saints in Week 6 (Deep Ball Regression has Crushed Burrow and Chase)
Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase haven’t been back to the Superdome in New Orleans since their National Championship win at LSU. They’re back this week, but they might not have the same kind of team around them. Can these former LSU Tigers turned Cincinnati Bengals have a big game back in Louisiana or will the Saints shut them down.
Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful
The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
Ohio State football knows main competition for Big Ten title
The Ohio State football team was picked as the favorite to win the Big Ten before the season started. Nothing has happened so far that would change anyone’s thoughts about that. But we have our answer as to who the biggest competition for Ohio State is. Michigan was able...
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Dolphins in Week 6 (Trust Tyreek Hill Despite Miami's Quarterback Situation)
This could be the ultimate, “are we sure they’re good?” game. The Miami Dolphins are 3-2 after a loss to the Jets without Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater for much of it. They do have wins over the Bills and Bengals, but I’m not sure they are good. I’m not sure the Minnesota Vikings are good either. They’ve barely beaten the Bears and Lions and got killed by the Eagles. Even at 4-1, I’m not sure they’re good either.
Jets vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6 (Packers Running Heavy Into New York)
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have struggled to get into the endzone this year, but can that change against the 3-2 New York Jets?. New York is just outside the top 10 in touchdowns per game, with plenty of playmakers on the field for them. With the Jets...
TNF broadcast misses big in glossing over George Preston Marshall’s racist bigotry
The TNF broadcast missed an opportunity to share the full context of George Preston Marshall’s contemptible legacy with the Washington Commanders. Dan Snyder is widely considered to be the NFL’s worst owner, which is a pretty impressive feat in a billionaire’s club headed by wealthy moguls. Still, no one seems to be as insufferably inhumane as Snyder, who fled a congressional subpoena by flocking to the Mediterranean coastline in his yacht. It gets even worse in a recent ESPN report, which reveals that Snyder has “dirt” on the NFL — and that virtually every other NFL owner hates him.
Watch Pat McAfee belly flop into the Tennessee River on College GameDay
Pat McAfee is an absolute legend for belly flopping into the Tennessee River on ESPN’s College GameDay. The newest member of ESPN’s College GameDay has been a tremendous caffeine boost for the pre-game show. Pat McAfee may be new in the college football world for some, but he is diving into it head first. While he did not do exactly that on Saturday in Knoxville, this absolute stallion decked out in checkered overalls turned a backflip into a belly flop into the cool Tennessee River.
NASCAR holds 2nd driver safety meeting, vows more
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — NASCAR held a second consecutive meeting with its Cup drivers to discuss their safety concerns with the new Next Gen car and promised to continue the sessions for the remaining month of the season. Saturday's meeting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway lasted 75...
