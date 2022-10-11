Read full article on original website
Angler sets state record with ‘monster’ hybrid trout
BOISE, Idaho (Gray News) - An angler in Idaho has set a new state record by catching a massive fish in Henrys Lake. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, angler Hailey Thomas hooked a “monster” 36-inch-long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake on Oct. 4.
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing. “It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Stephanie Israel told the NC Education Lottery. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”
Paxton Launches “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” Coalition to Help Fight Opioid Epidemic, Especially Among Young People and Student Athletes
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched the “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” coalition and a large-scale pilot program to help stop the opioid epidemic from destroying Texas communities and hurting our young people—especially student-athletes. The coalition aims to distribute over 3.5 million...
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing. The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.
Texas governor candidates break fundraising records ahead of midterm elections
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With less than a month left in the state midterm elections, all campaigns were required to turn over their financial documents to the Texas Ethics Commission. According to the financial documents, this year’s gubernatorial race has broken Texas records with more than a combined $200 million...
