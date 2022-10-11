Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Great Seafood Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Popular Venetucci Pumpkin Ale Is Available Starting Today (October 14th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Howl at the Moon With the Wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife CenterColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
"Spooky" Magic Town Is Back in Old Colorado CityColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
KKTV
WATCH: Baby formula recall for potential spoilage
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Updated: 19...
KKTV
WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: What animal is this?. Updated: 21 hours ago. What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain...
Neighbor vs. community: County seeks 'adverse possession' of land after homeowner blocks creek access to park visitors
KITTREDGE, Colo. — Neighbors in this quaint community are divided over a property dispute between Jefferson County and a homeowner who blocked access to a creek she claims runs through her private property. Visitors to Kittredge Community Park have had access to Bear Creek for 35 years through a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
KKTV
Power restored for an area in west Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A power outage was affecting an area on the west side of Colorado Springs Friday morning. Power has since been restored. Colorado Springs Utilities showed an outage affecting an area along South 8th Street and including parts of West Cimarron Street and a portion of I-25. A map showing the full outage area is at the top of this article.
klkntv.com
Colorado deputies find dog that was lost in mountains for three months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A golden retriever spent three months in the mountains outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. But with the help of some new technology and a few Fremont County deputies, the dog returned home. For Taylor Salazar’s family, their golden retriever, Farrah, is no ordinary dog.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Crash causes delays on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was causing delays along southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call for a crash at about 4:35 p.m. near Lake Avenue. Last time this article was updated, there were no life-threatening injuries reported. When this article was updated at 5:10 p.m., at least one lane was open.
Free trees for Colorado Springs families
The Arbor Day Foundation is giving families in Colorado Springs the chance to order a tree at no cost at all.
KKTV
Woman reported missing in the Security-Widefield area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are asking for help with locating a missing woman who may be in danger. The sheriff’s office didn’t add why they consider her “endangered,” but they are asking everyone to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Lindsay Woods. Woods is pictured at the top of this article. She was last seen near Security Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard south of Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Nighttime full closure of S. Academy and Ramp at I-25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CDOT News Release) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction will temporarily close the southbound on-ramp at I-25 and CO 16 (Mile Point 132/131- Mesa Ridge Parkway) along with a southbound right lane on I-25. The nighttime closures are scheduled nightly Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18 to allow the implementation of the on-ramp traffic switch from CO 16 to the new configuration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
KKTV
Crews respond to a fire east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire east of Colorado Springs on Friday. Just before 1 p.m. there was heavy smoke in an area close to Highway 24 and Log Road. An exact address was not available. The fire appeared to be under control by about 1:20 p.m.
KKTV
Colorado woman pinned by the officer who saved her when she was an infant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman will be serving the El Paso County community as a sheriff’s deputy, after sharing a powerful moment with the man who saved her more than 20 years ago. According to a post by the Escondido Police Department in California, Deputy Young...
For Colorado Springs' candy-making family, tough times but always sweeter days
Another afternoon finds Colorado Springs’ leading candy family in their element. In the hilltop factory on 21st Street, machines are whirring and churning. They’re creating some of the confections that have been beloved in the Pikes Peak region for more than 100 years. But there’s also an essential, human touch — something the Niswongers know all too well over three generations at Patsy’s Candies.
KKTV
74-year-old woman missing south of Colorado Springs found safe
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/13): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Bernice has been found safe. PREVIOUS (10/12): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman. The sheriff’s office is reporting 74-year-old Bernice was last...
KKTV
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
13 Investigates: Man accused of murder was “purchasing property” at site of homeless camp fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates is learning new details about the man who is accused of committing murder just hours after a homeless camp was engulfed in flames on Monday morning in the Stratmoor Hills area of El Paso County. 64-year-old Gregory Lee has been charged with the first-degree murder of Jose Delgado-Diaz. The post 13 Investigates: Man accused of murder was “purchasing property” at site of homeless camp fire appeared first on KRDO.
Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
Comments / 0