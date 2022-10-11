ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Baby formula recall for potential spoilage

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Updated: 19...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Power restored for an area in west Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A power outage was affecting an area on the west side of Colorado Springs Friday morning. Power has since been restored. Colorado Springs Utilities showed an outage affecting an area along South 8th Street and including parts of West Cimarron Street and a portion of I-25. A map showing the full outage area is at the top of this article.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash causes delays on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was causing delays along southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call for a crash at about 4:35 p.m. near Lake Avenue. Last time this article was updated, there were no life-threatening injuries reported. When this article was updated at 5:10 p.m., at least one lane was open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman reported missing in the Security-Widefield area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are asking for help with locating a missing woman who may be in danger. The sheriff’s office didn’t add why they consider her “endangered,” but they are asking everyone to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Lindsay Woods. Woods is pictured at the top of this article. She was last seen near Security Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard south of Colorado Springs.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Nighttime full closure of S. Academy and Ramp at I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CDOT News Release) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction will temporarily close the southbound on-ramp at I-25 and CO 16 (Mile Point 132/131- Mesa Ridge Parkway) along with a southbound right lane on I-25. The nighttime closures are scheduled nightly Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18 to allow the implementation of the on-ramp traffic switch from CO 16 to the new configuration.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to a fire east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire east of Colorado Springs on Friday. Just before 1 p.m. there was heavy smoke in an area close to Highway 24 and Log Road. An exact address was not available. The fire appeared to be under control by about 1:20 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

For Colorado Springs' candy-making family, tough times but always sweeter days

Another afternoon finds Colorado Springs’ leading candy family in their element. In the hilltop factory on 21st Street, machines are whirring and churning. They’re creating some of the confections that have been beloved in the Pikes Peak region for more than 100 years. But there’s also an essential, human touch — something the Niswongers know all too well over three generations at Patsy’s Candies.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

74-year-old woman missing south of Colorado Springs found safe

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/13): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Bernice has been found safe. PREVIOUS (10/12): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman. The sheriff’s office is reporting 74-year-old Bernice was last...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Man accused of murder was "purchasing property" at site of homeless camp fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates is learning new details about the man who is accused of committing murder just hours after a homeless camp was engulfed in flames on Monday morning in the Stratmoor Hills area of El Paso County. 64-year-old Gregory Lee has been charged with the first-degree murder of Jose Delgado-Diaz. The post 13 Investigates: Man accused of murder was “purchasing property” at site of homeless camp fire appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo's Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
PUEBLO, CO

