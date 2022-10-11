Read full article on original website
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Stefanowski, Lamont Talk Taxes With Connecticut Retailers
On taxes and unemployment insurance debt, Connecticut retailers heard cautious optimism from Gov. Ned Lamont as well as promises from Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski during separate pitches in a Wednesday morning election forum at Hartford’s Bushnell Center. Both major party candidates addressed an annual gathering of the Connecticut...
pioneerinstitute.org
How did tax hikes work out for Connecticut?
Watch: In our newest video, Pioneer Institute’s Charlie Chieppo shares data on the economic impact of tax increases in Connecticut – which has the 2nd highest state and local tax burden in the country and ranks 49th in private sector wage and job growth. As Massachusetts considers a proposal to raise income taxes, it is important to learn from the experience of other states. Learn more.
sheltonherald.com
Staff, churches and $157K to a law firm: Inside look at spending by Stefanowski, Lamont campaigns
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After losing the Independent Party's cross endorsement during a contentious caucus in Guilford on August 23, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski paid $157,000 to a Hartford law firm that failed in a court attempt to delete the minor party from the November ballot.
6 Connecticut cities get millions for infrastructure improvements
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut municipalities will collectively receive about $6.8 million for infrastructure improvements, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The funds are through the state’s transit-oriented development grant program, which targets shovel-ready capital projects that are within a half mile of public transportation. The goal is that the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
branfordseven.com
Connecticut has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Connecticut using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ctexaminer.com
Absentee Ballot Applications — Sometimes Two or Three — Hit Voter Mailboxes, Spark Confusion
Connecticut is one of only three states that do not allow early balloting, and it reportedly has the most restrictive absentee voting laws in the U.S. But Connecticut citizens got a taste of the convenience of voting early by absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the restrictions were relaxed.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Hires Analyst to Combat Election-related Misinformation
In an effort to reduce false information designed to undermine its elections, Connecticut officials have hired a cybersecurity analyst to monitor social media posts and flag misinformation before it goes viral. During the 2020 election cycle, a Twitter user reported that a truck hauling ballots had flipped over on Interstate...
RELATED PEOPLE
CT rent assistance program receives another $11 million in funding
Connecticut's rental aid program, UniteCT, has received an additional $11 million from the federal government for tenants in need.
‘Phone in one hand, ticket in another’: DOT warns of distracted driving
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Highway Safety Office urged people to pay attention while driving. From October 15 to October 31, they have enforced statewide distracted driving laws. The goal was to increase police presence on the roads and prevent future accidents. “A driver’s focus should be on the road, not […]
Gov. Lamont’s office ordered to take training on CT open records law
The CT Freedom of Information Commission ordered the staff to attend open records law training after they failed to fulfill an FOI request for two years.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: It’s illegal to charge a fee for using a credit card in CT, but how often is it happening?
(WFSB) - Have you ever been charged more money for using a credit card instead of cash?. Well, that’s illegal in Connecticut. Bob Harrigan would say he’s just an ordinary guy from Meriden. But he’s also become an expert at speaking up when he’s charged for using a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
How to Apply for Energy Assistance in Connecticut
The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel. “They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”
NewsTimes
Frontier details $800 million fiber optic internet plan for Connecticut
Frontier Communications officials expect to spend $800 million in Connecticut through the 2025 as part of the Norwalk-based company's continued roll out of fiber optic cable to provide ultra high speed internet service to homes and businesses across the state. John Harrobin, Frontier's head of consumer products, said Wednesday that...
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Rental, Utility Assistance Program Receives Additional $11 Million
“With costs going up and everything, you’ve got to get some help from somewhere,” Howard Johnson, of Hartford, said. Financial relief for renters is on the way. On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced $11 million will be available for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bob Stefanowski cuts back on Saudi Arabia business deal due to race for governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski is opening up about his business deals in Saudi Arabia, claiming that a nondisclosure agreement previously banned him from doing so. The Republican dodged questions about the business connections during a recent debate, stating that he was not “going to comment on a late-night blog from […]
Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, Connecticut's Republican nominee for governor, hopes to win a rematch against Gov. Ned Lamont. Here's what you need to know.
NBC Connecticut
Well Water Woes: Report Breaks Down Salt Intrusion Cause in Neighborhood
There has been no solution yet for salt showing up in private wells across the state - a problem for homeowners that can cost tens of thousands of dollars to eliminate. However, scientists have been getting a better idea of what is causing the problem, and it may not be everything you think.
Comments / 1