Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

Stefanowski, Lamont Talk Taxes With Connecticut Retailers

On taxes and unemployment insurance debt, Connecticut retailers heard cautious optimism from Gov. Ned Lamont as well as promises from Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski during separate pitches in a Wednesday morning election forum at Hartford’s Bushnell Center. Both major party candidates addressed an annual gathering of the Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
pioneerinstitute.org

How did tax hikes work out for Connecticut?

Watch: In our newest video, Pioneer Institute’s Charlie Chieppo shares data on the economic impact of tax increases in Connecticut – which has the 2nd highest state and local tax burden in the country and ranks 49th in private sector wage and job growth. As Massachusetts considers a proposal to raise income taxes, it is important to learn from the experience of other states. Learn more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

6 Connecticut cities get millions for infrastructure improvements

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut municipalities will collectively receive about $6.8 million for infrastructure improvements, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The funds are through the state’s transit-oriented development grant program, which targets shovel-ready capital projects that are within a half mile of public transportation. The goal is that the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Hires Analyst to Combat Election-related Misinformation

In an effort to reduce false information designed to undermine its elections, Connecticut officials have hired a cybersecurity analyst to monitor social media posts and flag misinformation before it goes viral. During the 2020 election cycle, a Twitter user reported that a truck hauling ballots had flipped over on Interstate...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

How to Apply for Energy Assistance in Connecticut

The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel. “They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Frontier details $800 million fiber optic internet plan for Connecticut

Frontier Communications officials expect to spend $800 million in Connecticut through the 2025 as part of the Norwalk-based company's continued roll out of fiber optic cable to provide ultra high speed internet service to homes and businesses across the state. John Harrobin, Frontier's head of consumer products, said Wednesday that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Rental, Utility Assistance Program Receives Additional $11 Million

“With costs going up and everything, you’ve got to get some help from somewhere,” Howard Johnson, of Hartford, said. Financial relief for renters is on the way. On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced $11 million will be available for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think it’s...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
CONNECTICUT STATE

