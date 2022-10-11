ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday, October 10. Deputies say 15-year-old Caleb Mosley was last seen along McDonalds Highway in Piedmont. They say he is five feet seven inches tall and was seen wearing a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

2 taken to hospital after bar fight, stabbing, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a stabbing and bar fight that sent two people to a hospital. Deputies said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Chat And Chew at 1600 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. According to deputies, one victim was taken to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operation Rolling Thunder#Sheriff#Hispanic#The Shaw University
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man forced woman into car, assaulted her

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and domestic violence incident. According to deputies, 20-year-old Dominick Falsitta got into an argument with a woman and then assaulted her on Tuesday along Highway 28. According to arrest warrants, he grabbed her hair, struck her in the face and pushed her to the ground.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abcnews4.com

Man wanted for two murders shoots self, taken to hospital

WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when deputies were dispatched to 1758 Poplar Point Road in Williamston. There, police found three victims, two...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man gets prison time for faking COVID-19 test

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To avoid being placed back behind bars, an Upstate man faked a positive COVID-19 test - and it landed him in prison. Orin Jerel Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstruction of justice. In April 2021, Kemp, who is from Pendleton, was facing...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Car possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run found in Gaffney, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a Gaffney man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night. 32-year-old Terry John Roland was walking south on Highway 29 at 9:50 p.m. when he was hit near the intersection of Leigh Road by a car heading north, according to the coroner. He was pronounced dead on scene.
GAFFNEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy