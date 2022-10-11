Read full article on original website
Deputies investigating early morning stabbing at Greenville County bar
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital. According to deputies, the stabbing happened after 1 a.m. during a "large bar fight" at an address on Cedar Lane Road. Deputies said there were no other...
Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified
Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in the shooting of two people on Poplar Point Road just outside of Williamston on Wednesday.
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
Man in custody after deadly shooting in Spartanburg County, sheriff says
COWPENS, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Battleground Road in Cowpens, authorities say. Sheriff Chuck Wright says a person of interest is in custody after he turned...
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday, October 10. Deputies say 15-year-old Caleb Mosley was last seen along McDonalds Highway in Piedmont. They say he is five feet seven inches tall and was seen wearing a...
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening during a crash in Spartanburg County.
2 taken to hospital after bar fight, stabbing, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a stabbing and bar fight that sent two people to a hospital. Deputies said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Chat And Chew at 1600 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. According to deputies, one victim was taken to...
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
Deputies: Oconee Co. man forced woman into car, assaulted her
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and domestic violence incident. According to deputies, 20-year-old Dominick Falsitta got into an argument with a woman and then assaulted her on Tuesday along Highway 28. According to arrest warrants, he grabbed her hair, struck her in the face and pushed her to the ground.
11-year-old Anderson County girl reported missing found safe, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 11-year-old Upstate girl who had been reported missing Thursday night was found safe, according to deputies. Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies had posted on Facebook that Joselin Molina-Castro was last seen at Robert Anderson Middle School and did not return home on the school bus.
Middle school student arrested after bringing gun to Asheville school, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A student was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he had a gun at school. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said officers confiscated the gun from a student at Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, at 20 Erwin Hills Road, in Asheville. Sarver said...
Elderly woman dead, grandson charged with murder
An elderly woman is dead and her grandson is in custody after she was killed at her Upstate home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 Thursday morning, to an address on Battleground Road in Cowpens.
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
13-year-old South Carolina girl dies in ATV crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen died in an ATV crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said Emma Lyko, 13, died about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the scene of the crash on Clark Avenue in Greer. Her cause of...
Upstate Teen dead following ATV crash
An Upstate teenager is dead following a fatal ATV crash. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office issued a report on the crash Friday afternoon.
Man wanted for two murders shoots self, taken to hospital
WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people are dead and two are hospitalized after a shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when deputies were dispatched to 1758 Poplar Point Road in Williamston. There, police found three victims, two...
Man charged with killing grandmother in 'brutal assault' at her Cowpens home, deputies say
Upstate deputies released new information Thursday night about the death of an elderly woman killed in her own home. Lt. Kevin Bobo, with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, said Daniel Horton, 41, was charged with murder in the death of his 88-year-old grandmother. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Betty...
Upstate man gets prison time for faking COVID-19 test
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To avoid being placed back behind bars, an Upstate man faked a positive COVID-19 test - and it landed him in prison. Orin Jerel Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstruction of justice. In April 2021, Kemp, who is from Pendleton, was facing...
Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
Car possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run found in Gaffney, coroner says
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a Gaffney man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night. 32-year-old Terry John Roland was walking south on Highway 29 at 9:50 p.m. when he was hit near the intersection of Leigh Road by a car heading north, according to the coroner. He was pronounced dead on scene.
