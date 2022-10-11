Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
Man accused of killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal trying to remove judge from the case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man charged with killing a well-known Harris County deputy presented his own defense Friday in his criminal trial. Late Friday afternoon, Robert Solis moved to have the judge in his case recused. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's coverage of Robert...
Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death
HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
Who killed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edd Williams?
Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are hoping someone will step forward to help solve the 1974 murder of Deputy Edd Williams. Back on Jan. 12, 1974, Williams was working on an off-duty security job at the Victoria Manor apartment complex on Victoria Dr. near the North Freeway.
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
Houston man sentenced for Quanah murder
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Hardeman County jury sentenced a 26-year-old Houston man to 75 years in prison on Thursday for the 2021 murder of his girlfriend. Armond Jordan Smith was found guilty of killing 18-year-old Anaja Griffin-McNeal, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota,. According to a news release, the murder...
Woman accused of dragging a Waller County deputy by her car during a hit-and-run arrested
Authorities were able to catch up a 25-year-old driver whom officers say ignored commands and dragged a deputy several feet.
55-year-old woman worth millions says Harris Co. Probate Court trying to find her incompetent
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Long-time Houstonians have heard many horror stories about alleged corruption and greed playing out in Harris County Probate Courts. If what Monique Mandell is saying is true, her story could be the scariest of all. "I'm paralyzed from the waist down. Maybe with research, I'll find...
24-year-old Cypress man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2016 robbery at Chinatown restaurant
HOUSTON – A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a Good Samaritan in 2016 on New Year’s Day at a restaurant in Chinatown, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ring leader who sent masked gunmen into...
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: Officers describe Armstrong's demeanor after murdering parents
HOUSTON - There was a lot of talk Thursday in the murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. about what emotions he showed the morning his parents were murdered as day 3 of Armstrong’s re-trial continued. According to defense attorneys Antonio Jr. was a kid who was traumatized and...
Bystanders stop driver involved in deadly crash on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A woman was killed in an attempted hit-and-run while she and another pedestrian were trying to cross the road, according to Houston police. It happened Saturday around 2:30 a.m. on Westheimer Road near Winrock Boulevard. We're told two women were trying to cross Westheimer when a truck...
Baytown mom shot 5 times talks only to ABC13 about surviving shooting rampage that killed 4 people
A woman speaks only to ABC13 about the night her life almost ended in what ultimately turned into a shooting rampage that claimed four lives in Baytown.
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows
HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
Woman found dead after shooting at SE Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead outside of her apartment. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday at the Almeda Park Apartments on Tanner Park Court near Gulf Freeway and Kingspoint Road. Police said they were responding to a call of gunfire in...
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
Houston woman sentenced to prison for embezzling from employer
HOUSTON, TX -- A 47-year-old woman residing in Houston has been sent to prison following her conviction of mail fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Noor Clements pleaded guilty Nov. 15, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Clements to serve 18 months in federal prison to be...
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Four Following Burglary Investigation in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
HPD: Biker dies after being pinned in hit-and-run crash on Allen Parkway
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the driver hit and killed a motorcyclist near Fourth Ward. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Allen Parkway near Taft Street. Police were responding to the crash and discovered a truck that left...
