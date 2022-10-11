ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death

HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
Who killed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edd Williams?

Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are hoping someone will step forward to help solve the 1974 murder of Deputy Edd Williams. Back on Jan. 12, 1974, Williams was working on an off-duty security job at the Victoria Manor apartment complex on Victoria Dr. near the North Freeway.
Houston man sentenced for Quanah murder

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Hardeman County jury sentenced a 26-year-old Houston man to 75 years in prison on Thursday for the 2021 murder of his girlfriend. Armond Jordan Smith was found guilty of killing 18-year-old Anaja Griffin-McNeal, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota,. According to a news release, the murder...
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
Public Safety
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
Houston woman sentenced to prison for embezzling from employer

HOUSTON, TX -- A 47-year-old woman residing in Houston has been sent to prison following her conviction of mail fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Noor Clements pleaded guilty Nov. 15, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Clements to serve 18 months in federal prison to be...
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Four Following Burglary Investigation in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
