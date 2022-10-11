Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
Video emerges of Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo yelling at autograph seeker after rude gesture
Future textbooks will include a video component just to show students this clip of Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo pulling out of the players’ parking lot on Monday night, the literal definition of f***ing around and finding out. Though the seven-second clip is extremely short and only shows “Part...
MLB・
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Baseball fans think they’ve solved the mystery of who ‘distracting’ old man is sat behind the plate at Yankee Stadium
PERHAPS the strangest question of the ALDS may have found it's answer. While you'd imagine the biggest story to have come out of the Tuesday night game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians would have been the former coming out on top 4-1, but no. It was an...
MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday
Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB・
Yordan Alvarez gave fan who caught his home run an amazing birthday present
Yordan Alvarez gave rewarded the fan that caught his historic Game 2 ALDS home run ball. Yordan Alvarez is on top of the baseball world right now. His consecutive go-ahead homers in Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners were historic. Alvarez...
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Carlos Correa opting out of contract with Minnesota Twins
The MLB free agent shortstop market just got a bit more interesting. Carlos Correa will exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Minnesota Twins, he told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday. “With the year that I have had, my health and my being at...
Rally nuns return to Minute Maid Park to cheer on Houston Astros
The rally nuns blessed the baseball game again! These angels in the outfield captured attention in the 2021 postseason, and they were back on Thursday with Mattress Mack.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
Phillies Prospect Corey Phelan Dies of Cancer at 20
The pitcher was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April.
Cubs: 10-4, good buddy – is pitching changing before our eyes?
Pitching has changed. I recently saw a sarcastic post somewhere on social media with an image of Cy Young and a comment about pitch counts. The man who won 511 games and whose name is eternally linked with great pitching given the award that bears his name played in a different time that, in may ways, saw a different game. Consider the fact he averaged eight innings in his 906 games, an astonishing 7,356 total frames. Pud Galvin, who is second in career innings has 6,003, way behind Young. Interesting nickname as well.
Padres take a gander at goose omen to win NLDS Game 3
The San Diego Padres are on fire in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’re just one win away from advancing to the NLCS. The San Diego Padres are on fire in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not many have held faith in the Friars to beat out their division rivals, but they’re now up 2-1, just one win away from advancing to the NLCS.
FanSided
