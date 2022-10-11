ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
FanSided

Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
FanSided

Cubs: 10-4, good buddy – is pitching changing before our eyes?

Pitching has changed. I recently saw a sarcastic post somewhere on social media with an image of Cy Young and a comment about pitch counts. The man who won 511 games and whose name is eternally linked with great pitching given the award that bears his name played in a different time that, in may ways, saw a different game. Consider the fact he averaged eight innings in his 906 games, an astonishing 7,356 total frames. Pud Galvin, who is second in career innings has 6,003, way behind Young. Interesting nickname as well.
FanSided

Padres take a gander at goose omen to win NLDS Game 3

The San Diego Padres are on fire in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’re just one win away from advancing to the NLCS. The San Diego Padres are on fire in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not many have held faith in the Friars to beat out their division rivals, but they’re now up 2-1, just one win away from advancing to the NLCS.
