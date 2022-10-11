Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
dayton247now.com
Springboro Police report a rash of recent vehicle break-ins
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Another Miami Valley community has been hit hard by a rash of vehicle break-ins. Springboro Police say just this month, about 13 cars were broken into within about 2 hours. Investigators say 11 cars at Clearcreek Park were broken into sometime between late afternoon and early...
dayton247now.com
Two Darke County residents run over by tractor
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Two Darke County residents were accidentally run over by a tractor while offloading corn. At approximately 10:00 a.m., Darke County Deputies, along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight, responded to a report of two people being run over by a tractor. According...
dayton247now.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes uniform policy to accommodate tattooed troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced a change to its uniform policy Friday, to be more accommodating to officers with ink. Highway Patrol troopers can now have arm tattoos, but they must be covered. Officers whose tattoos are visible while wearing their short-sleeved uniform will be...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Dayton officer released from Miami Valley Hospital after stabbing
----------------- PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lt. Col. Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department says that crews were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft around 2:33 p.m. on a mental health call. Dispatch crews say a female called for assistance and that they could hear a commotion in the background. The...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating stolen vehicle incident
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- At 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jefferson Township sub-station were called to 1180 Infirmary Road after Beavercreek Police reported a vehicle as stolen. When the deputies arrived, they made an effort to speak with a suspect who...
dayton247now.com
Body cam video shows officers use multiple de-escalation tactics before stabbing
DAYTON Ohio (WKEF) -- Body camera video is giving us a look at what unfolded inside 1518 Bancroft St on Thursday. You can see 29-year-old Tyler Patrick lunges at Officer George Kloos with a knife, stabbing him in the neck. Officers were responding to a mental health call when the...
dayton247now.com
Man in custody after standoff in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several law enforcement agencies were on scene for several hours after a man, possibly armed with a gun, barricaded himself in his home on Wednesday. Officers responded to a home on Cobblebrook Drive just after 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Rob Streck. According to...
dayton247now.com
Spooky season has begun in Fairborn with the 11th annual Halloween Festival
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Halloween season has begun in Fairborn, with members of the community enjoying local music, food trucks, and haunted houses at the 11th annual Halloween Festival. Downtown Fairborn went through its annual transformation into a scene straight out of a thriller, and thousands are expected to come...
dayton247now.com
Suicide Prevention Walk in downtown Dayton on Oct. 16
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A quarter of a million people are marching in cities throughout the country to raise awareness about the fight against suicide, and volunteers from The Miami Valley are joining them. The American Foundation Suicide Prevention (AFSP)/Ohio Chapter will conduct the annual Miami Valley Out of the...
dayton247now.com
Dayton hosts free family Halloween events
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton's Department of Recreation will be hosting two free Halloween events packed with family fun. First is the Halloweek of Movies. The week will have five nights of films, back-to-back. Ghostbusters (Monday, Oct. 24) Ghostbusters II (Tuesday, Oct. 25) Casper (Wednesday, Oct. 26) Hocus Pocus (Thursday,...
dayton247now.com
CareSource donates $2 million for behavioral health expansion at Dayton Children's
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- CareSource has given $2 million to Dayton Children's to finance the construction of a new behavioral health facility. The structure, which was unveiled in May, would almost double the number of inpatient beds accessible to kids experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The $2 million gift from...
dayton247now.com
Nan Whaley hosts gun safety forum with community leaders and residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In order to discuss how she would work to keep communities safe as governor, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley was joined on Friday afternoon by former Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, Oregon District mass shooting survivor and gun safety advocate Dion Green, Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw, and concerned Dayton residents for a roundtable on gun violence and safety.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools to host classified hiring event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on October 25th. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview. For more information about open positions, and to...
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 9: Xenia vs. West Carrollton
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the West Carrollton Pirates take on the Xenia Buccaneers in Xenia, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/g8k87BJQnG/
dayton247now.com
Get spooked this weekend at Fairborn Halloween Festival
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Reporter Alex King spent Friday morning getting ready for the 11th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. The Spooktacular Parade is set...
dayton247now.com
Dayton DIY mechanic shop anticipated for 2023 opening
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A high schooler’s impassioned idea turned entrepreneurial reality will result in a unique DIY shop to accommodate affordable car repairs for locals and a dream workshop for car enthusiasts. Pandemic startup Open Bay Autos has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine announces funding for better security at churches, schools, and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that approximately $6 million in grant money is available to support the implementation of safety and security improvements by religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools, and charitable organizations. “This grant program is one of many efforts we're undertaking...
dayton247now.com
TNL Preview Week 9: West Carrollton at Xenia
XENIA, OHIO & WEST CARROLLTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Hear from West Carrollton and Xenia players as they get ready to play each other on Week 9 of Thursday Night Lights!. While the Buccaneers are unbeaten and the Pirates look for their first win of 2022, both teams are focusing on this game and not looking ahead to future games in the fall.
dayton247now.com
Political experts respond to security concerns that come with early voting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- Early voting has kicked off across Ohio, but some voters are concerned about security and oversight at the polls. The Midterm election is held near the midpoint of a president’s four-year term, and this year there's a lot of major races on the line in Ohio. This includes the battle for governor, a state senate seat and more.
