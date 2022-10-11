ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Springboro Police report a rash of recent vehicle break-ins

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Another Miami Valley community has been hit hard by a rash of vehicle break-ins. Springboro Police say just this month, about 13 cars were broken into within about 2 hours. Investigators say 11 cars at Clearcreek Park were broken into sometime between late afternoon and early...
SPRINGBORO, OH
dayton247now.com

Two Darke County residents run over by tractor

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Two Darke County residents were accidentally run over by a tractor while offloading corn. At approximately 10:00 a.m., Darke County Deputies, along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight, responded to a report of two people being run over by a tractor. According...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Yellow Springs, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: Dayton officer released from Miami Valley Hospital after stabbing

----------------- PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lt. Col. Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department says that crews were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft around 2:33 p.m. on a mental health call. Dispatch crews say a female called for assistance and that they could hear a commotion in the background. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Man in custody after standoff in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several law enforcement agencies were on scene for several hours after a man, possibly armed with a gun, barricaded himself in his home on Wednesday. Officers responded to a home on Cobblebrook Drive just after 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Rob Streck. According to...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Police#Oship
dayton247now.com

Spooky season has begun in Fairborn with the 11th annual Halloween Festival

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Halloween season has begun in Fairborn, with members of the community enjoying local music, food trucks, and haunted houses at the 11th annual Halloween Festival. Downtown Fairborn went through its annual transformation into a scene straight out of a thriller, and thousands are expected to come...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Suicide Prevention Walk in downtown Dayton on Oct. 16

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A quarter of a million people are marching in cities throughout the country to raise awareness about the fight against suicide, and volunteers from The Miami Valley are joining them. The American Foundation Suicide Prevention (AFSP)/Ohio Chapter will conduct the annual Miami Valley Out of the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton hosts free family Halloween events

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton's Department of Recreation will be hosting two free Halloween events packed with family fun. First is the Halloweek of Movies. The week will have five nights of films, back-to-back. Ghostbusters (Monday, Oct. 24) Ghostbusters II (Tuesday, Oct. 25) Casper (Wednesday, Oct. 26) Hocus Pocus (Thursday,...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dayton247now.com

Nan Whaley hosts gun safety forum with community leaders and residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In order to discuss how she would work to keep communities safe as governor, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley was joined on Friday afternoon by former Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, Oregon District mass shooting survivor and gun safety advocate Dion Green, Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw, and concerned Dayton residents for a roundtable on gun violence and safety.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools to host classified hiring event

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on October 25th. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview. For more information about open positions, and to...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Get spooked this weekend at Fairborn Halloween Festival

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Reporter Alex King spent Friday morning getting ready for the 11th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. The Spooktacular Parade is set...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton DIY mechanic shop anticipated for 2023 opening

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A high schooler’s impassioned idea turned entrepreneurial reality will result in a unique DIY shop to accommodate affordable car repairs for locals and a dream workshop for car enthusiasts. Pandemic startup Open Bay Autos has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Gov. DeWine announces funding for better security at churches, schools, and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that approximately $6 million in grant money is available to support the implementation of safety and security improvements by religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools, and charitable organizations. “This grant program is one of many efforts we're undertaking...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

TNL Preview Week 9: West Carrollton at Xenia

XENIA, OHIO & WEST CARROLLTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Hear from West Carrollton and Xenia players as they get ready to play each other on Week 9 of Thursday Night Lights!. While the Buccaneers are unbeaten and the Pirates look for their first win of 2022, both teams are focusing on this game and not looking ahead to future games in the fall.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Political experts respond to security concerns that come with early voting

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- Early voting has kicked off across Ohio, but some voters are concerned about security and oversight at the polls. The Midterm election is held near the midpoint of a president’s four-year term, and this year there's a lot of major races on the line in Ohio. This includes the battle for governor, a state senate seat and more.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy