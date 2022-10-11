ONE of the first Bond girls has revealed how she kept a vicious sexual assault at the hands of a movie director secret for six decades. In an exclusive interview with The US Sun, Marguerite Gordon alleged that Terence Young, the director of the first Bond movie Dr No, “aggressively” groped and fondled her as they travelled in a limousine to a wrap party for the 007 film.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO