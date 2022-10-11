Read full article on original website
Related
Bond girl Marguerite Gordon reveals who should be the next 007 as she opens up about sick secret she kept for 60 years
ONE of the first Bond girls has revealed how she kept a vicious sexual assault at the hands of a movie director secret for six decades. In an exclusive interview with The US Sun, Marguerite Gordon alleged that Terence Young, the director of the first Bond movie Dr No, “aggressively” groped and fondled her as they travelled in a limousine to a wrap party for the 007 film.
Seth Green Says Bill Murray Dropped Him Into A Trash Can When He Was Nine Years Old
“Are you this much of a jerk? This rude to tell a nine year old to get out of your chair. What is this power play?”
A Broadway Audience Member Tearfully Recalled How An Actor Called Her Out On Stage After She Mistook Her Captioning Device For An Illegal Recording
"My hearing is such that I need a captioning device in order to see a show. And to be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts. It was super embarrassing."
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0