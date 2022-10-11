ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

MAMAMOO Return With the Commanding ‘Illella’: Watch

By Jeff Benjamin
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

While MAMAMOO ‘s future seemed uncertain when the K-pop girl group released their I Say Mamamoo: The Best greatest-hits compilation last year, their new single “Illella” proves the quartet is very much still together and coming just as hard as ever.

MAMAMOO returned Tuesday (Oct. 11) with “Illella” as a full-fledged reminder of their commanding vocal deliveries and artistic auras. One of the top K- pop girl groups in terms of recognition and talent, the new track is crafted around an experimental groove (in line with 2019 and 2020 singles like “Aya,” “Dingga” and “Hip”) but still serves powerful belts and sleek harmonies, most notably in the final chorus’ key change. From Solar in a frilly pink dress to Hwasa rocking yarn-emblazoned chaps and a group look inspired by phys-ed uniforms, MAMAMOO get to show a range of colors and styles that feel celebratory of each unique member while still displaying how cohesive they are as a unit.

This fall marks more than eight years together for MAMAMOO, the latest act going strong beyond the traditional seven-year contract for most K-pop groups. Even though member Wheein left MAMAMOO’s record label RBW, the singer remained signed as a member of MAMAMOO and will be until at least December 2023. MAMAMOO’s return with “Illella,” and its accompanying Mic On EP that features two more new songs, is a reminder that groups can continue together strong even as the individual parts grow and branch out as necessary.

Watch the “Illella” video below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Here’s Every Hot 100 No. 1 Song With ‘Bad’ in the Title

In the long history of the Billboard Hot 100, it’s pretty rare for a specific word to appear across the title of multiple No. 1s. With the exception of “love” (because love songs have never and will never go out of style), the lack of commonalities make it impossible to say there’s a formula for crafting the title of a hit. But in digging through Billboard’s list of chart-toppers, we found another word that has surprisingly made quite the mark on the U.S. songs chart: “bad.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Queen of the Night’ in New Whitney Houston Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may be a queen of daytime talk shows, but now she’s also queen of the night. For the latest installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Kellyoke series, the three-time Grammy winner showed off her voice by covering a song by the “Voice” herself, Whitney Houston‘s “Queen of the Night.” Clarkson and her band, Y’all, started by putting their own twist on Houston’s rocking dance hit, which was originally released on the soundtrack for her 1992 film The Bodyguard. While the late legend’s original mix starts out with an immediately uptempo beat, Clarkson sang the first lines slowly over suspended...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adam Levine Is Releasing on a Spanish-Language Song With Maluma & The Rudeboyz

Adam Levine is getting ready to tap into the Spanish market. On Thursday (Oct. 13), the Maroon 5 frontman shared a snippet of a forthcoming track — in which he sings in full Spanish for the first time — titled “Ojalá,” a collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz. The 43-year-old singer teased a 20-second clip of the upbeat track on his TikTok page, captioning the post, “#Ojala @RUDEBOYZ @Juan Luis.” Maluma shared the snippet to his Instagram Stories and as a post, writing on one Story, “What do you think about this?”  The Rudeboyz — a duo consisting of Chan El Genio (real name...
MUSIC
Billboard

Taylor Swift Set for ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance Following ‘Midnights’ Release

Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated Midnights album is just around the corner, and the 11-time Grammy winner is set for her first late-night interview since last year when she joins The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (Oct. 24). The appearance comes just a few days after Swift’s tenth studio album arrives on Oct. 21. Meghan Trainor will appear on the late night show that same night, closing out the episode with a special performance. The rest of the week on The Tonight Show is equally as star-studded, with Sigourney Weaver appearing as a guest and musical duo Zedd and Maren Morris performing on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Hwasa
Billboard

‘American Idol’ & Judges React to Willie Spence’s Death: ‘He Was a True Talent’

American Idol has lost one of its brightest contestants, and the show and its judges are speaking out about Willie Spence’s death. The general American Idol account Instagram shared a video from his audition with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry. “We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence,” the show’s account captioned the video of the runner-up for the 2021 season. “He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.” Related Here Are All of 'American Idol' Star...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BTS Triumphantly Returns to the Stage at Free ‘Yet to Come’ Concert in Busan

BTS returned to the live stage on Saturday (Oct. 14) in an effort to help South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The superstar K-pop group — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — partnered with Weverse to livestream the festival-style show at Asiad Stadium in Busan, South Korea. BTS’ free event, titled <Yet to Come in Busan>, marked the the boy band’s first live performance since announcing in June that its seven members would take a break from active group duties to pursue solo projects. The massive concert, which was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. KST (5...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles Leads 2022 MTV EMAs Nominations: Full List

Harry Styles is the top nominee for the 2022 MTV EMAs, with seven nods. Taylor Swift is a beat behind with six nods. Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each received five. Female artists account for five of the six nominees for best artist. Adele, Beyoncé, Minaj, Rosalía and Swift are squaring off against Styles. It’s the other way around in best live, where five male solo artists or groups (Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Styles, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd) are facing one female star, Lady Gaga. Related Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Tops Hot 100 for 15th Week – Longest Reign Ever for a British Act 10/12/2022 Oddly,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo Shares Release Date for ‘Love, Lizzo’ HBO Max Documentary

Lizzo‘s upcoming HBO Max documentary will be out just in time to enjoy around the holidays. The “About Damn Time” star took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 12) to reveal the name and release date for the film. “Finally telling my story, My Way. Love, Lizzo coming November 24th [purple heart emoji] only on @hbomax,” Lizzo captioned a photo of the documentary poster, which finds the singer smiling wide against a lavender-colored background. An official press release about the forthcoming documentary says the film will explore “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Mamamoo#Rbw
Billboard

Taylor Swift Unveils 3 Curated Playlists: ‘Quill,’ ‘Fountain’ & ‘Glitter Gel’ Pen Songs

Taylor Swift revealed a detail about her writing process in September: She categorizes each of her songs as having “Fountain Pen,” “Quill Pen” or “Glitter Gel Pen” lyrics. And now, one week ahead of the release of her new album Midnights, the pop star has teamed up with Apple Music to unveil three playlists that reveal which of those uniquely specific groupings are home to a handful of her tracks — from songs on Fearless (Taylor’s Version) to Evermore. Announced Friday (Oct. 14), Apple’s playlists are titled after Swift’s three “Pen” groupings, something she opened up about while accepting the Songwriter-Artist...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Jimin Song? Vote!

Happy birthday Jimin! The BTS star turns 27 years old on Thursday (Oct. 13). To celebrate Jimin’s big day, what better time to look back at some of the singer’s biggest solo hits? Of course, he’s had worldwide success as a member of BTS, but Jimin is a solo superstar in his own right, swooning fans with songs like “Lie,” “Filter,” “Promise,” “With You,” his festive “Christmas Love” and more. We at Billboard want to know your favorite of Jimin’s solo tracks. Let us know by voting in our poll below. More from BillboardBLACKPINK Gets Ready to Hit the Road in Tour Practice Video: WatchSpice Girls Release Revamped 'Spice Up Your Life' Video With Unseen FootageHow to Vote for the 2022 American Music Awards
MUSIC
Billboard

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars & More Co-Chair Grammy Museum’s Campaign for Music Education: Exclusive

The Grammy Museum has announced a Campaign for Music Education with the goal of raising $3 million to $5 million for their educational programs. The funds raised over what is envisioned as an 18-month campaign will provide free admission to the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles for everybody up to age 18 and for all college students with ID and expanded access to their music education programs across the country. The campaign is co-chaired by five A-list stars — Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and Rosalía. Related 5 Things We Learned From Rosalia's Grammy Museum Conversation 10/12/2022 Michael Sticka, president and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Queen Release Stirring Lost Track Featuring Freddie Mercury Vocals, ‘Face It Alone’

After teasing the discovery of a previously unheard song featuring vocals from late singer Freddie Mercury earlier this summer, Queen finally unwrapped “Face It Alone” on Thursday (Oct. 13). The dramatic, emotionally affecting song was recorded during the 1988 sessions for the band’s penultimate album with Mercury, 1989’s The Miracle. Related Queen's Roger Taylor Reflects on the Loss of Taylor Hawkins and 'Getting Toward the End' of His Own… 10/13/2022 Recorded three years before Mercury died at 45 from AIDS-related complications, the wistful track opens with Mercury softly singing, “When something so near and dear to life/ Explodes inside/ You feel your soul is...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Awards Nominations: Full List

Bad Bunny leads the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards with eight nods, including his first for artist of the year. If the Puerto Rican superstar wins in all eight categories, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs in a single year. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods each. That makes Bey and Swift the year’s top female nominees. The two powerhouses are facing off in three categories — artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album. Related How to Vote for the 2022 American Music Awards 10/13/2022 Adele, Harry...
MUSIC
Billboard

Selena Gomez Was Pursued for a Role on ‘Big Bang Theory,’ New Book Reveals

In the new book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, the show’s creators and producers discuss the Hollywood heavy-hitters who could have been on the cast — including Selena Gomez. Big Bang Theory executive producer Steve Molaro revealed that the producers approached the Only Murders in the Building star several times. Before it was established that Amy (Mayim Bialik)’s parents were still together, Molaro had “kicked around an idea that Amy had been complaining about her awful stepsister,” who would be played by Gomez and be “beautiful and great and everyone loves her.” However,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Will Compete in Pop Category Not Rap at 2023 Grammys

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards. Representatives for Minaj and The Recording Academy...
HIP HOP
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Unveils ‘Out of My System’: Listen

Louis Tomlinson is continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated new album, Faith in the Future, with a brand new single, “Out of My System,” which arrived on Friday (Oct. 14). “Out of My System” is the second track from the former One Direction member’s forthcoming LP. The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17. In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month, Tomlinson described infusing the album with both an emphasis on live...
MUSIC
Billboard

Beyonce Addresses Fashion Designer Who Claims He Wasn’t Paid for Work on ‘Renaissance’ Album Art

Beyoncé and her team have thoroughly shut down allegations that Nusi Quero wasn’t paid for his work on styling the singer in her Renaissance album artwork. After the designer claimed in now-deleted Instagram posts that Bey’s team — specifically her stylist Marni Senofonte — had never compensated him for his contributions to the “Break My Soul” vocalist’s high-fashion album photo shoots, an official statement denying all of Quero’s “troubling” allegations was shared Thursday (Oct. 13) with Entertainment Tonight. “It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed,” said Beyoncé’s rep in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Muna Slips Into Taylor Swift’s ‘August’

Cancel your plans, because Muna is calling. The Los Angeles-based indie pop band dropped their Live at Electric Lady EP, exclusively available on Spotify, and one of the five songs on the set is a cover of Taylor Swift’s “August.”  The band’s rendition doesn’t stray far from Swift’s original from Folklore, but offers a dreamy, atmospheric vibe. “The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open, it often leads to making new creative choices while you’re in the midst of recording,” Muna said in a statement of the EP, which is a Spotify exclusive, before explaining their take on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Who Is Eligible for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys & Who Isn’t?

Anitta, Zach Bryan, Dove Cameron, Becky G, Gayle, Latto, Måneskin, Muni Long, Lauren Spencer Smith and Lainey Wilson are among 368 artists who are vying for best new artist nominations at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. While the aforementioned artists appear to be front-runners to fill the 10 available slots, Grammy voters have a way of surprising us. And there are 358 other artists, some highly credible, who are also hoping to make the final list. As expected, several newish artists who had previously received Grammy nominations were ruled ineligible, including Steve Lacy, Jack Harlow, Tems, Walker Hayes, Brent Faiyaz and...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Calls Out a Traitor With Heartbreaking Olivia Rodrigo Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson makes Sour songs sound so sweet. Performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show for her newest Kellyoke Wednesday (Oct. 12), the three-time Grammy winner belted a stunning cover of “Traitor,” one of the most heartbreaking songs on Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album. Glowing under appropriately melancholy blue stage lights, Clarkson sang the first chunk of the ballad with delicate vocals that floated gently over the accompaniment provided by her band Y’all, who added a scraping electric guitar part to give Rodrigo’s pop track a little bite. As the song crescendoed, though, so did the “Stronger” singer’s powerful voice. Related Kelly Clarkson & Sam...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy