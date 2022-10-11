Maluma Captures 22nd No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart With ‘Junio’

Maluma celebrates his first No. 1 debut in almost six years on Billboard ’s Latin Airplay chart with the arrival of “Junio” atop the Oct. 15-dated ranking. While he’s scored 22 champs, he last debuted at No. 1 through his featured role in Shakira’s “Chantaje” in November 2016.

“Junio” storms in at No. 1 after its first official tracking week with 8.9 million in audience impressions earned in the week ending Oct. 9, according to Luminate. The track was released via Sony Music Latin /WK on Sept. 29 and performed live at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards that same night.

“Junio” is the third song to debut at No. 1 on Latin Airplay in 2022, of the total 38 songs that have reached the top this year. Only one other Latin act has achieved the feat, Romeo Santos through two No. 1 debuts: “Sus Huellas” (Feb. 26-dated ranking) and “Sin Fin,” his first team-up with Justin Timberlake (list dated Sept. 17).

Among Maluma ’s 22 champs, “Junio” marks his ninth win as a soloist, unaccompanied by any other act. He first earned a No. 1 on his own with “Borro Cassette” in 2015.

With 22 crowns on his account, Maluma ties with Wisin for the fifth-most overall since the chart launched in 1993. Let’s look at the scoreboard:

35, J Balvin

32, Enrique Iglesias

28, Ozuna

27, Daddy Yankee

22, Maluma

22, Wisin

20, Romeo Santos

Beyond its Latin Airplay coronation, “Junio” concurrently debuts at No. 1 on Latin Rhythm Airplay . It’s Maluma’s 19th ruler there and his first debut atop the ranking since “Chantaje” in 2016.

Further, the pop rhythmic “Junio,” also makes progress on Latin Pop Airplay , rallying 19-1 in its second week. It’s the biggest jump since 2007, when Juanes’ “Me Enamora” surged 23 rankings (24-1) also in its second week.

Elsewhere, “Junio” opens at No. 28 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, which blends airplay, streams, and sales.