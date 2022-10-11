ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Tomlinson Shares First Taste of New Single ‘Out of My System’

By Starr Bowenbank
 3 days ago

Louis Tomlinson is gearing up for the release of his next album. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the One Direction alum revealed that he will release a brand-new track called “Out of My System” on Friday.

Tomlinson shared the news via Twitter and Instagram by teasing a snippet of the track’s instrumental, which sees the singer going for something slightly more gritty and rock-inspired. The snippet was included in a grainy video with overexposed and burnt spots for a vintage feel, with a drum set and mic taking focus.

“Out of My System” will be the second single to be released from Tomlinson’s forthcoming album, Faith in the Future . The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’ s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17.

The 30-year-old announced the arrival of his album on Aug. 31, writing via Instagram , “I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith in the Future is out 11th November. After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make,” along with a photo of the album’s official cover art.

See Tomlinson’s announcement and listen to the first snippet from “Out of My System” below.

