Louis Tomlinson Shares First Taste of New Single ‘Out of My System’

Louis Tomlinson is gearing up for the release of his next album. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the One Direction alum revealed that he will release a brand-new track called “Out of My System” on Friday.

Tomlinson shared the news via Twitter and Instagram by teasing a snippet of the track’s instrumental, which sees the singer going for something slightly more gritty and rock-inspired. The snippet was included in a grainy video with overexposed and burnt spots for a vintage feel, with a drum set and mic taking focus.

Related

Louis Tomlinson Says He Found a More 'Fulfilling' Musical Purpose After One Direction Split

“Out of My System” will be the second single to be released from Tomlinson’s forthcoming album, Faith in the Future . The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’ s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17.

The 30-year-old announced the arrival of his album on Aug. 31, writing via Instagram , “I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith in the Future is out 11th November. After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make,” along with a photo of the album’s official cover art.

See Tomlinson’s announcement and listen to the first snippet from “Out of My System” below.