Read full article on original website
Related
Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital
LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
wyo4news.com
Fire structure update from C Street results in one death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
Wyoming Man Leads Police On High Speed Chase, Crashes Cadillac
A Rock Springs man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly speeding erratically through town, leading police on a high-speed chase, and then crashing his Cadillac into another before trying to flee on foot, according to Rock Springs Police. According to an RSPD news release, police started getting...
wyo4news.com
Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule
Top Rock Springs boys runner: Ethan Sholey (14th place) Top Rock Springs girls runner: Aubrielle Maes (12th place) Top five placings by Rock Springs and Green River Swimmers at the Laramie Pre-Invite meet. 50 Yard Freestyle: 3. Emry Hamblin (RS) 100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR) 500 YardFreestyle:2. Courtney...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
House Fire Claims Life of Rock Springs Resident Wednesday Morning
ROCK SPRINGS — One person died and one person was injured in a house fire on C Street in Rock Springs early Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD). On Wednesday morning around 4:07 a.m. the RSFD was dispatched to a structure fire in the vicinity...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Treasurer warns of potential scam
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto advises taxpayers to be aware of a potential scam circulating via U.S. Mail. A business contacted the County Treasurer’s Office to report that they had received a letter from the ‘Tax Processing Unit’ of Sweetwater County, Public Judgement Records. The envelope included an official-looking emblem and the phrase “IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED.” The enclosed document was a ‘Distraint Warrant’ informing the recipient of unpaid tax debt that had resulted in a lien against their property.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 15, 2022
October 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph and becoming east-northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Wyoming Soda Ash Mine Expected To Create Over 2,000 Jobs in Sweetwater County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new mine project near Green River will tap into the world’s largest soda ash deposit and potentially help satisfy the green movement’s growing demand for electric vehicles and solar panels. WE Soda Ltd., a subsidiary of British-based Ciner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sweetwaternow.com
WE Soda Ltd. Announces New Greenfield Soda Ash Project near Green River
GREEN RIVER — WE Soda Ltd, a Ciner Company, the largest global natural soda ash producer, is pleased to announce Project West, a new greenfield soda ash project in Southwest Wyoming. The project is near WE Soda’s Pacific Soda project near Green River. The planned in-situ mining project...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense. Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage. Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0,...
wyo4news.com
Lawrence Arthur Dowsett (July 21, 1960 – October 7, 2022)
Lawrence “Lawrie” Arthur Dowsett, 62, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home in Farson, WY. A living wake was held and cremation has taken place.
Public Asked For Help In Identifying Vehicles In Wyoming Theft
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicles shown in the above photo in connection with a theft that happened last month. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on Sept. 9. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sweetwaternow.com
Lyons Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary Today
ROCK SPRINGS — The family of Jay and Carolee Lyon are excited to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents. Jay Lyon and Carolee Valko were married on October 13, 1962 at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Father Manuel Cabrera officiating. The couple have been blessed...
Comments / 0