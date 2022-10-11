Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
New effort to improve relations with communities of color and police in Bucks County underway
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new effort is underway in Bucks County to improve relations, and open dialogue, between police and residents, especially with people of color. "The film draws a sharp point on this issue. There is a fractured relationship between police departments in the United States and the African American community," Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said.
fox29.com
'Patients come first': Temple University Hospital nurses hold rally in advance of possible strike
CENTER CITY - Nurses from Temple University Hospital have authorized a strike and they held a rally Friday afternoon outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, with the Magnet Conference happening inside, which celebrates nursing excellence. "Safe staffing is our number one priority," Janet Eaton said. Eaton has 40 years of nursing...
fox29.com
Wawa closing 2 Center City stores due to 'safety and security challenges'
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa, a Philadelphia staple, announced Thursday it will close two Center City locations due to "continued safety and security challenges and business factors." "We are very sorry we can’t be there for our friends and neighbors at these two locations, but we continue to serve the community from our other nearby stores and our commitment to the greater region remains strong," a statement read in part. "Philadelphia is our hometown and that’s something that will never change."
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
At least one person hit by train on Ben Franklin Bridge, officials confirm
PHILADELPHIA - A massive police scene developed on the Ben Franklin Bridge after a train accident Friday night. The Delaware River Port Authority confirms that at least one person was struck by a train on the bridge around 9:30 p.m. SkyFOX was live over the scene as emergency crews lined...
fox29.com
Coatesville Area High School forced to cancel classes after multiple threats made, officials say
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with Coatesville Area School District announced the school has received numerous threats within the last week. According to authorities, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Caln Township police officers are actively investigating at least four different threats to the school. On October...
fox29.com
"It's very brazen": Police investigating rash of mailbox thefts in Upper Darby, King of Prussia
UPPER MERION, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for an accused mailbox thief who allegedly stole parcels from drop boxes near a local post office and municipal building. The Upper Darby Police Department said the brazen thefts happened early Tuesday morning, sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 2:40 a.m.
fox29.com
2 Wawa employees pepper-sprayed in University City
Police say two Wawa employees were pepper-sprayed at a store in University City. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
fox29.com
Man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Fox Chase hit-and-run; driver sought, officials say
FOX CHASE - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian. Officials say the accident happened Friday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 7900 block of Verree Road, in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. Police were called to the location after a man was hit...
fox29.com
Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section. Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later. MORE...
fox29.com
Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Police: Man, 33, shot to death by drive-by gunman in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death as he was getting into a car after closing a family-run corner store Thursday night in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West Berks Street around 8:10 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
fox29.com
Local school hosts benefit concert for Ukrainian students who settled in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia performing arts school hosted a fundraiser Thursday night for Ukrainian students who need help getting to school after fleeing their war torn homeland and settling in the area. "With Love To Ukraine, a benefit performance by children for children" took place at String Theory Charter School...
fox29.com
Philadelphia weekend shootings: 4 shot, 2 critical as gunfire erupts overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Several investigations are underway after Philadelphia police say three separate shootings leave four people injured, two critically, as the weekend begins. The first shooting unfolded just minutes after midnight Saturday on the 2000 block of South 9th Street in South Philadelphia. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot twice and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
fox29.com
Man wanted for groping middle school student on her way to school in Frankford, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly groped a middle school student while she was walking to school on Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. as the 13-year-old was on her way to Warren G. Harding Middle School in Frankford.
fox29.com
Police: Overnight shootings leave at least 1 dead, several others injured across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating several shootings that left at least one man dead and several others injured late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. West Philadelphia. Two shootings took place just hours apart in the West Philadelphia neighborhood on Market Street. Police say the...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 18, arrested for inciting crowd gathered to watch 'unlawful' car tricks in Old City
OLD CITY - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with chaos that erupted on the streets of Old City earlier this month. On October 2, chaos unfolded near the FOX 29 studio at the intersection of Market and 4th Streets. Around 10 p.m. crowds began to gather, blocking traffic...
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, critical after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of West Nevada Street, just after 5 o’clock early Wednesday evening, in North Philadelphia. The man was found in the street suffering from...
Comments / 0