Vic on Union gets 12-year PILOT for its $46.6 million apartments, pool, lazy river

The Medical District is getting a lazy river and a new apartment complex.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. also approved a 12-year PILOT for the Vic on Union development in the Medical District. Center City Revenue Finance is an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC).

Texas-based Hunington Properties Inc. plans to build a 136,326-square-foot, 286-unit apartment complex at 785 Union Ave. The building, which was previously an Office Depot, will be demolished to make way for the new five-story Vic on Union.

“It is in the heart of the Medical District,” DMC urban planner Abe Leuders said. “This is a significant investment in Union Avenue.”

Leuders said the project will help add walkability and provide a gateway for both the Medical District and nearby Edge neighborhood.

The apartment complex will include a 327-vehicle parking garage and 10,000 square feet of amenity space, including a game room and podcast studio. Huntington Properties also plans to build an outdoor courtyard, bus transit area and a swimming pool with a lazy river for tenants.

Vic on Union plans a swimming pool and podcast studio. (Renderings courtesy of Steinberg Dickey Design Collabroative)

The proposed $46,444,797 project can begin construction in May 2023 and will take 24 to 36 months to complete. The Vic on Union is estimated to generate over $1.6 million in tax revenue over the 12-year PILOT term.

Kate Good of Hunington Properties said this is the first project the firm has done outside of Texas.

“When we decided to look outside of Texas, Memphis was the first market we came to,” she said.

South Carolina-based Prime Properties Inc. owns the site. Hunington Properties is under contract to buy the property by Dec. 22. Leuders said Hunington Properties was waiting for PILOT approval before closing the transaction.

Texas-based Steinberg Dickey Design Collaborative is the architect for the project.

One Beale resolution

Along with the 12-year PILOT approval, Center City Revenue Finance approved an amended resolution for One Beale financing.

In September, the board approved financing for the Grand Hyatt . The resolution includes a $10 million loan from the city of Memphis and up to $95 million worth of economic development revenue bonds. The Center City Revenue Finance is serving as the conduit for the $10 million and will administer those funds based on city approval.

The agreement between the city of Memphis, Center City Revenue Finance Corp. and Carlisle Corp. has not changed. Rather, the language in the resolution has updated the local sales tax option as a grant instead of a loan.

Center City Revenue Finance attorney James McLaren said that grant language is all that has changed from the resolution.

Carlisle is required to pay back the $10 million loan by 2036. A minimum payment of $200,000 is required annually, with payments beginning on Jan. 1, 2026. If any payments are missed or if the Grand Hyatt is sold prior to 2036, Carlisle is required to pay the $10 million in full.

The economic development revenue bonds are to be paid back via a Tourism Development Zone surcharge and local option sales tax.

Dream Hotel update

During his president’s report, DMC president and CEO Paul Young said the Dream Hotel developers are looking to extend their PILOT and a Tourism Development Zone surcharge for the project.

Young said the developers are looking to bring a request forward next month to the board. Young said surcharges might become the norm for hotels and incentive requests.

The Center City Revenue Finance approved a Tourism Development Surcharge for Grand Hyatt financing in September. The board also approved TDZ financing for a planned $123 million renovation for the Downtown Memphis Sheraton Hotel during its Oct. 11 meeting.

New York-based real estate developer Tom Intrator’s 18Main is the developer behind the Dream Hotel project.

The proposed boutique hotel will now include two floors of multifamily units above the hotel, Young said.

Intrator bought the property at 122 S. Main St. in December 2018 for $3.5 million, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds. The property was the former site of Royal Furniture Co. The DMC approved a PILOT for the Dream Hotel development in 2019.