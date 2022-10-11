Mulroy announces four working groups to focus on criminal justice priorities

District Attorney General Steve Mulroy has marked the next phase of his transition into office with the announcement of four new working groups, each focusing on a specific policy topic central to his agenda.

“I’ve asked members of my team to broaden their dialogue with our community about what can be done to improve our criminal justice system,” Mulroy said. “My unconditional priority is protecting the public from violent crime. In order to do that, we need to restore public trust in the system’s fairness. The working groups will develop recommendations toward that end.”

Here are the four working groups and their leaders:

Disproportionate Minority Contact — Demetria Frank, associate dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law

Post-conviction Justice — William Arnold, director of the Tennessee Office of Reentry, exoneree

Restorative Justice — Mike Carpenter, former Shelby County commissioner, current director of marketing and development for My Cup of Tea

Juvenile Justice — Mike Working, founder of Working Law Firm

The four groups will work with local and national leaders on the respective issues and provide recommendations to Mulroy.

Mulroy’s administration has so far announced a Conviction Review Unit scheduled to be formed by the end of the year and a Cold Case Unit that was scheduled to begin reviewing cases last week.

Mulroy also has told The Daily Memphian his office will begin implementing open file discovery, meaning everything the prosecution knows will be revealed to defendants in Juvenile Court, Criminal Court and General Sessions Court.

He also said the office plans on improving the experience for victims, including by providing them snacks, beverages and time with therapy dogs during long waits at 201 Poplar; streamlining the application process for victim compensation funds; and boosting empowerment services such as counseling, self-defense classes and housing assistance for domestic violence victims.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon will explore blended sentencing that would keep young offenders in the juvenile system past the age of 19. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

After a working session with local leaders Oct. 6, Mulroy and Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon announced they will explore blended sentencing that would keep young offenders in the juvenile system past the age of 19 when juvenile court typically relinquishes jurisdiction.

Mulroy plans on hiring prosecutors, victim witness coordinators, an assistant public information officer, a grants coordinator and a data specialist.

“There are changes, there are reforms that are either already taking place or are underway,” Mulroy told The Daily Memphian on Oct. 5. “And I’m looking forward to some pretty significant changes in the next four to six months.”